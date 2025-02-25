Viral video: Emotional Māori Haka performed at 17-year-old's funeral moves netizens (WATCH)

A powerful haka performed at 17-year-old Jarom Rihari's 2017 funeral has gone viral again on Reddit. The emotional tribute by his friends and family captures grief, respect, and Māori tradition, resonating globally with viewers moved by its raw intensity.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

A deeply moving haka performed at the funeral of 17-year-old Jarom Rihari has resurfaced on Reddit, once again touching hearts worldwide. Originally filmed in July 2017, the powerful tribute was first shared on YouTube and has now gone viral with hundreds of thousands of views and comments from people all over the world.

Powerful heartbreaking Haka in honor of young man’s passing, led by his brother and friends.
byu/Professional_Arm794 innextfuckinglevel

A Reddit user described Rihari, as a beloved son, brother, and friend from Hamilton, New Zealand, who passed away on June 29, 2017, in what was suspected to be a suicide. At his tangi (Māori funeral rite), his brothers and friends came together to perform an emotional haka as his hearse departed the chapel.

In the footage, a small group of young men begins the ceremonial war dance, their voices and movements filled with raw emotion. The leader of the haka visibly struggles to continue, overcome with grief, while the crowd gradually joins in, creating a powerful moment of unity and farewell.

The video, which originally gained international attention, is once again trending on Reddit, drawing comments from around the world. Many have praised the intensity and cultural significance of the tribute, highlighting the haka’s deep connection to respect, grief, and remembrance.

Many Reddit users empathized with the moment, with one writing, "When he started to break a little, I could feel a small part of his pain. An incredible display of personal strength."

Another user reflected on the deeper cultural significance, saying, "This is a tribal feeling. No matter where you're from, this is humanity coming together in a way that has been passed down for generations. Truly powerful."

Another compared the haka to a form of artistic expression, stating, "It’s like poetry, but conveyed with even more raw emotion and passion."

