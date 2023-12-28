Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru's New Year's eve celebrations: Police mandate KYC for partygoers

    Bengaluru's New Year's Eve sees police directives mandating KYC information collection from revellers at city venues to manage crowds and prevent underage participation in alcohol-serving events. Commissioner Dayananda emphasizes its role in averting incidents during anticipated celebrations at popular locations like MG Road and Brigade Road.

    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    As 2023 comes to a close, Bengaluru gears up for its renowned New Year's Eve festivities across the city's iconic streets, pubs, and restaurants. In anticipation of these celebrations, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, has issued directives for all medical hospitality establishments, restaurants, clubs, and public venues. They are now required to collect Know Your Customer (KYC) information from all revellers attending the New Year's Eve events.

    Addressing the media, Dayananda highlighted the need for these guidelines to manage the expected influx of people, including visitors from other states. He specifically mentioned the heightened activity anticipated around key areas like MG Road, Church Street, and several other locations in the city.

    Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here’s what you need to know

    This KYC initiative serves a dual purpose: to prevent any unforeseen incidents during the celebrations and to deter underage individuals from participating in these events where alcohol will be served.

    The upcoming New Year's Eve will witness multiple parties at popular spots such as Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. Commissioner Dayananda emphasized that the KYC data will assist both the police and establishments in case of any untoward incidents during these festivities.

