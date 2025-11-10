BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Karnataka Congress govt over a viral video showing inmates, including a rapist and ISIS recruiter, getting VVIP treatment in a Bengaluru prison. The party has demanded the CM and HM's resignation.

BJP Slams Karnataka Govt Over Prison 'Party Zone'

Bharatiya Janata Party spokeperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, amidst the Bengaluru prison viral video controversy. Poonawalla highlighted the corruption and collusion in the Karnataka prisons, which have become a "party zone" for the criminals. "Under the Congress regime in Karnataka, the law and order situation has completely collapsed, and there is such an amount of corruption and collusion that prisons in Karnataka have now become party zones," Poonawalla told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Criminals Enjoying 'VVIP Treatment'

The BJP leader claimed that in the viral video, a rape convict, an ISIS recruiter and a gold smuggler have access to television and mobile phones in the Bengaluru prison. "Look at the brazen manner in which some videos have emerged from the jail in which we can see a convicted serial rapist, who tormented many women in Karnataka, appears to have access to a phone and television. An ISIS recruiter involved in radicalising the youth, who has been arrested by the NIA, has access to a mobile phone. One gold smuggler who has caused significant losses to the country has access to booze, parties, and mobile phones," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla Demands Accountability, Alleges 'Seven-Star' Facilities

He further alleged that the Karantaka government supports criminals, claiming that they enjoy "seven-star" hotel facilities in the prison. Poonawalla demanded accountability from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the matter. "A hand of support from the Congress party and state patronage that has been given to these dreaded criminals, who are enjoying seven-star facilities inside the jail... It is complete corruption within the system, and mere statements and outrage are not enough. There must be accountability from the chief minister and the home minister. They must be held responsible for this. They are the ones who should be resigning today," he said.

BJP Protests Outside CM's Residence

Meanwhile, the BJP hed a protest outside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence in Bengaluru on the incident. BJP District Incharge, S Harish, criticised the Congress government for creating a safe haven for notorious criminals and terrorists inside Bengaluru prison."The prisons are not prisons anymore in this Congress government... They have become a safe haven...Terrorists across the country want a transfer to the Bangalore jail because it has become a safe haven... They want this jail only... "he said.

He said that the BJP has sought the immediate resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G. Pareeshwarappa and asked for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take moral responsibility for the incident.

Viral Video Shows 'VVIP Treatment'

A purported viral video showed inmates in Parappanna Agrahara Jail, also known as Bengaluru Central jail, enjoying "VVIP treatment" such as getting unauthorised use of mobile phones, TV and such inside the prison. Some of the people allegedly seen in the video were a serial killer on death row, Umesh Reddy, and another inmate, Tarun Raj, who was convicted in a gold smuggling case. An ISIS operative who was brought from Dubai by the National Security Agency (NSA) was also seen using a mobile phone in the prison.

Two Jail Officials Dismissed

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Jail Superintendent Magery and ASP Ashok Bhajantri have been dismissed following an inquiry into reports of inmates receiving "VVIP treatment" at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. (ANI)