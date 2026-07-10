Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar defends the Bengaluru footpath clearance drive, saying it's to make the city pedestrian-friendly. He assured that street vendors will be relocated to designated areas and not removed, citing cross-party support for the move.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday defended the state government's footpath encroachment clearance drive in Bengaluru, saying the objective was to make the city more pedestrian-friendly while ensuring that street vendors were relocated to designated areas instead of being removed.

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Speaking in Belagavi, Shivakumar said the decision followed consultations with legislators across party lines and was aimed at addressing traffic congestion and ensuring compliance with Supreme Court directions. "For the past two days I have been touring Belagavi. When I was Bengaluru minister, I called all MLAs from BJP, JD(S), Congress and discussed street vendors. Everyone agreed unanimously that vendors causing traffic problems should be cleared. Work is going on accordingly," he said.

"We are not saying street vendors should not exist. We will designate side roads and other roads for them. They can do business and go home in the evening with their pushcarts. They cannot put up tents and sit permanently. If someone sets up shop on the main road and puts up a cover, it's not possible," Shivakumar said.

"The Supreme Court has given clear directions to us. We must comply with the court and also listen to public opinion. That's why we are taking this decision. Some decisions may be harsh for a few people going forward, but were necessary in the larger public interest," he added.

'Safe Footpath Campaign' Launched

Earlier, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the government had launched a citywide Footpath Encroachment Clearance Drive and Safe Footpath Campaign to restore footpaths for pedestrians while ensuring a balanced approach that protects the livelihoods of street vendors through a comprehensive Footpath Policy.

I want to express my appreciation to #Bengaluru Development Minister Shri. Krishna Byre Gowda for taking the bold step, and progressing with determination, to clear Bengaluru’s footpaths from encroachments. Chief Minister Shri. DK Shivakumar also needs to be congratulated here… pic.twitter.com/ACYJGIbJEb — Lahar Singh Siroya (@LaharSingh_MP) July 10, 2026

According to the CMO, more than 400 kilometres of footpaths have been reclaimed across Bengaluru's five city corporations over the past nine days, improving pedestrian safety, accessibility and urban mobility.

The CMO also said CM Shivakumar would inspect key stretches across the city to review the progress of the campaign and assess the quality of the restored pedestrian infrastructure.

The CMO added that the drive was aimed at improving pedestrian infrastructure and making Bengaluru more accessible for citizens. In a statement, the CMO said, "In determining the best city, the quality of a city's pedestrian pathways is also crucial among the citizen standards that make it feel citizen-friendly. Protecting pedestrians' rights is the duty of civil society. As per the Supreme Court directive, the ongoing footpath clearance special operation in Bengaluru is a significant step towards safe and smooth traffic. Today, I am conducting site inspections and also participating in the city rounds."

'Lasting Solutions' a Priority: Minister

Minister for Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda said addressing the city's civic issues remained the government's priority. "The most pressing issues affecting Bengaluru are traffic congestion, pothole-ridden roads, inefficient waste management, and flooding during the monsoon due to waterlogging. My primary goal is to find lasting solutions to these problems and create an environment where the people of Bengaluru can live peacefully, safely, and with a better quality of life," he said.

BJP MP Welcomes Move

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya welcomed the initiative and praised the state government's move to reclaim footpaths. "I want to express my appreciation to Bengaluru Development Minister Shri Krishna Byre Gowda for taking the bold step, and progressing with determination, to clear Bengaluru's footpaths from encroachments. Chief Minister Shri D K Shivakumar also needs to be congratulated here for setting clear goals," Siroya said.

He said Bengaluru deserved infrastructure that met global standards while ensuring pedestrian safety. https://x.com/LaharSingh_MP/status/2075422996223709364?s=20

"As regards street-side vendors who feel displaced, I am sure the administration has a plan that takes care of them and regulates them. The vendor problem apart, almost every prominent Bengaluru street becomes an eat-street in the evenings when people spill out of small and big eateries to footpaths. This too needs to be looked at," he added.

Siroya also welcomed the government's decision to tow away abandoned vehicles and implement Supreme Court directions regarding stray dogs, saying the measures would improve the safety and security of citizens.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)