Torrential rains continue to lash Himachal Pradesh, with Pachhad recording 207 mm. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert until July 15, warning residents and tourists to stay vigilant. The wet spell has also caused a sharp drop in temperatures.

Himachal Pradesh continued to reel under an active monsoon on Friday as torrential rain lashed several parts of the state over the past 24 hours, with Pachhad in Sirmaur district recording an extremely heavy 207 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the wet spell is likely to persist, issuing a heavy rainfall alert for isolated places across the state until July 15.

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Meteorological Factors Driving Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, the ongoing weather activity is being driven by a low-pressure area over the northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh and a Western Disturbance persisting over North Pakistan. The prevailing weather systems are drawing abundant moisture into Himachal Pradesh, resulting in widespread rainfall across the state.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded Across Districts

Among the highest rainfall recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Friday, Pachhad received 207 mm, followed by Nahan with 158.5 mm, Kasauli 145 mm, Dharampur 136.8 mm, Solan 113 mm and Palampur 109 mm.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were reported from Shimla, Kangra and Jot, while no incidents of snowfall, hail or significant gusty winds were reported.

Temperatures Drop Across State

The persistent rain also led to a sharp drop in daytime temperatures across many parts of the state. Maximum temperatures remained 2°C to 10°C below normal due to dense cloud cover and continuous rainfall. Dehra Gopipur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 32.4°C, while Kukumseri remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 9.4°C.

IMD Forecast and Advisory

The IMD has forecast widespread to fairly widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh during the next six days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places from July 10 to July 15, prompting authorities to advise residents and tourists to remain vigilant, particularly in landslide-prone and low-lying areas.

As of the latest forecast, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued for July 16, although monsoon activity is expected to continue across the state. (ANI)