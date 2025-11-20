Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara revealed a 'tip' has been received in the daylight robbery of over Rs 7 core from an ATM cash van in Bengaluru. An inside job is suspected, with police trying to track who leaked cash deposit information.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that a tip has been received regarding the daylight robbery case in which a group of men posing as officials escaped with over Rs 7 core from an ATM cash van on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police suspect inside job

Parameshwar said on Wednesday that the accused were given information about depositing money in ATMs. He underlined that the police are trying to identify and track the person who gave the information about the deposit money in the ATM.

"We have just got a lead about whether anyone was among those depositing money? We have taken this case seriously," the minister said.

Investigation details emerge

Furthermore, he said that the officials have retrieved the vehicle details to track the accused, emphasising that this is the first time that such an incident took place in broad daylight in the city.

"Such an incident has never happened in broad daylight in Bengaluru... More than seven crore rupees have been looted... All the information about the vehicle number has been received.... Are the perpetrators from here? Are they from outside the state? The investigation is underway," the Karnataka Home Minister said

"Some information has been received regarding the case. Not all information can be shared, as it will hinder the investigation. We will definitely catch them," he added.

The robbery took place near the Ashoka Pillar junction on Wednesday afternoon as a cash van was transporting money withdrawn from a JP Nagar bank branch.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)