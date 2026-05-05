Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised BJP's Bengal performance as a shift towards "double-engine" governance. He called Uttarakhand's UCC a "Ganga" for the nation and lauded the Vibrant Village program for border development.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday hailed the BJP's performance in Bengal as a historic shift, asserting that the victory is a clear mandate for the "double-engine" governance model. Attributing the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dhami stated that the results signal Bengal's transition toward a new era of development and good governance, aligning the state with the broader national vision for progress. Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "The victory in Bengal is no ordinary win. It represents the hopes and aspirations of the people there. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the double-engine governments across the country today have become synonymous with development and good governance. After a long time, Bengal has also moved in that direction."

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UCC a 'Ganga' for the Nation

Furthermore, Dhami described the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand as a pioneering "Ganga of UCC" that is now flowing from Devbhoomi to inspire and guide the rest of the nation toward a necessary common law. "As for the UCC, it was a promise made to the people of Uttarakhand under PM Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2022 general elections, which has now been implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. When it was being implemented, I said that just as the Ganges emerges from Devbhoomi and Gaumukh and works to provide water and life to the entire country, the "Ganga of UCC" will also flow from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and benefit other states in the country. And that's now becoming visible. Gradually, all states are moving forward in that direction. Our Prime Minister has also said that the UCC has now become a necessity for the country," said Dhami.

'No Pendency' Motto for Governance

Regarding the review meetings held, he said, "The public's problems must be resolved on time. There should be a hearing for the people, and our schemes must be implemented on the ground in a timely manner. There should be a time limit and quality maintained. Officials must stay updated on this. I have told all officials and departments that "no pendency" (zero backlog) should be our motto in our work."

Vibrant Village Program to Boost Border Economy

Highlighting the transformative impact of the Vibrant Village program, the Chief Minister stated that the initiative will revitalise Uttarakhand's border economy by unlocking new opportunities in trade, tourism, and employment. "Since our state shares two international borders, the Vibrant Village concept brought by the Government of India under PM Modi's leadership will certainly improve the economy for the people in our border areas. It will open up opportunities for trade, tourism, and employment. Development in those villages will happen rapidly. So, the opening of this trade will definitely be a new beginning," he said.

Confidence in Future Elections

Regarding the assembly elections in Uttarakhand in 2027, he said, "You must be seeing the trend in the country. Today, wherever elections are held, the public is prioritising double-engine governments. And in Uttarakhand, in all the elections that have taken place, the divine-like public of Uttarakhand has given its blessings to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ever since our Prime Minister Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, or since he was declared a candidate, the people of Uttarakhand have consistently supported the Bharatiya Janata Party."

(ANI)