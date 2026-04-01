TMC's Kunal Ghosh predicts a victory with over 250 seats, asserting Bengal will reject the BJP. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of attempting to cancel her candidature and opposes the UCC, Delimitation Bill, and SIR.

TMC Confident of Rejecting BJP, Winning 250+ Seats

TMC leader and candidate from Beleghata Assembly constituency, Kunal Ghosh, on Saturday said that West Bengal will "reject" BJP again in the upcoming assembly polls, asserting confidence in a fourth term for TMC. Speaking with the media, the TMC leader reflected on the public's support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Complete development is happening here, everyone in Bengal knows this, so they are repeatedly supporting Mamata Banerjee... More development has happened in Bengal state than in all other states... The BJP will be rejected here again... The BJP has no influence here...," he said.

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Further, while campaigning for TMC in his constituency, Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee will become the CM again by "winning more than 250 seats." "Today we are campaigning in Beleghata... There is a wave in favour of Mamata Didi across West Bengal... Mamata Banerjee will become the Chief Minister again by winning more than 250 seats," he told ANI.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Widespread Misconduct

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a shocking claim against the BJP, accusing the party of filing "two false affidavits to cancel my candidature from Bhabanipur," questioning that, "They could not do it, but imagine if they could do this against me, what all they can do against others."

'Free and Fair Elections Not Possible Under BJP'

She criticised the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and opposed the Uniform Civil Code, stating that the TMC will revoke the bill once in majority. Addressing a gathering in Keshiary ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, CM Banerjee claimed that "free and fair elections are not possible" under the BJP's rule. "They have spoken about UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the manifesto...I will vehemently oppose this. They are in majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won't be in majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain," she said.

Alleges Plot to Divide Bengal via Delimitation, NRC

The CM also accused the BJP of attempting to bring the Delimitation Bill to Parliament, amid the ongoing elections in the country, without a debate. She claimed that the party wants to "divide Bengal and conduct NRC." "Elections are going on and in the middle of that, they are bringing Delimitation Bill in Parliament. This was not even debated. The reason behind this is that they want to divide Bengal and conduct NRC here...I reiterate this, BJP will be gone one day very soon."

Calls Electoral Roll Revision a 'Huge Scam'

Furthermore, she reiterated her opposition to the SIR of electoral rolls, calling it "an attempt to bring the BJP to power." "Our fight is with 'Vanish Kumar' (referring to CEC Gyanesh Kumar)...SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. 90 lakh names have been deleted," she said.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

This comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)