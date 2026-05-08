BJP MP Rahul Sinha announced that the West Bengal government is under the Governor's administration ahead of a historic swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, which will be attended by the PM and Home Minister. Amit Shah has arrived for cabinet talks.

BJP MP Rahul Sinha on Friday said the state government has been placed under the Governor's administration and claimed that a swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for the next morning. "The Governor has dismissed the previous government. Currently, the government is under the Governor's administration, and tomorrow 11 am morning's swearing-in ceremony will be attended by everyone from the Prime Minister to the Home Minister and CMs, and the Governors of 20 states will also attend.. Tomorrow will be a historic swearing-in ceremony," Sinha said.

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Taking a swipe at opposition leaders over a recent meeting between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "They will wipe each other's tears. Akhilesh Yadav has also been ousted from Uttar Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee has lost too."

Amit Shah in Kolkata for Cabinet Discussions

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived today at Kolkata in West Bengal.

Sources indicate that ahead of the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Shah will hold detailed deliberations with party leaders regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in the state. Discussions are also expected to cover the contours of the new cabinet, including its composition, key portfolios, and overall governance priorities.

Shah was appointed as the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as the central co-observer.

Along with this, Union Minister JP Nadda has been designated as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party's legislative party in Assam, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the central co-observer.

BJP Secures Landslide Majority

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi dissolved the Legislative Assembly ahead of the formation of the new government in the state.

The Governor issued an order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7.

The BJP, which won a landslide majority and is slated to form its first government in the state, has stepped up preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)