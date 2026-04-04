Suvendu Adhikari predicts a 'tsunami' will oust the TMC in West Bengal's upcoming elections. He promised to withdraw fake cases against BJP workers and give a 'fighter's allowance' to those jailed, a sentiment echoed by Amit Shah's campaign.

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday asserted that a "storm, a tsunami of the people" is set to sweep the TMC from power on election day.

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Adhikari Vows to Withdraw Cases, Offer 'Fighter's Allowance'

Addressing supporters, Adhikari said, "The people will uproot and throw them (TMC) out, root and all. As soon as our government is formed, we will withdraw all fake cases against the BJP in the first cabinet meeting. The BJP government will give Rs 5,000 as a fighter's allowance to all those who have gone to jail," he said, while talking to ANI.

High-Profile Campaigning Heats Up

The BJP leader's comments come amid intensified campaigning across the state, as political parties gear up for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The campaign has seen high-profile visits to Kharagpur, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta holding a roadshow in support of Adhikari, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting earlier on the day of his nomination filing.

Amit Shah Urges Voters to 'Uproot TMC'

Speaking at the nomination filing event of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on April 2, Shah electrified the crowd with his declaration, "This time no one should fear; no goon can stop the voters of Bengal. Everyone must vote without fear to uproot and throw TMC into the Bay of Bengal."

Shah appealed directly to the people of Bhabanipur, the constituency from where TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, calling on them to support Adhikari and ensure a change in the state government. "I appeal to the Bengal people to help Suvendu Adhikari win this election... We want to make 'Sonar Bangla', and this is why we need to defeat TMC," he said, asserting that the ruling party had been marred by corruption.

"There will be a change in West Bengal. But you want a change in Bhabanipur or not? I have come here to appeal for your votes for our candidate Suvendu Adhikari," Shah said.

Shah also highlighted the BJP's broader vision for West Bengal, referencing the party's development agenda since 2014. "Since 2014, those who kept believing in Modi ji have seen change. Help the BJP form the government and witness a change in Bengal. Last time Mamata lost an election, this time she is going to be defeated across Bengal," he said.

The Union Minister, who began his speech with the slogan "Jai Shree Ram," emphasised the urgency of collective action. "Everywhere, a single voice can be heard that this government must change. Say bye-bye to Mamata." He announced that he would remain in the state for 15 days to campaign during the assembly elections.

Key Contests and Election Details

Earlier that day, Suvendu Adhikari also said, "Mamata Banerjee is going to lose."

Adhikari is contesting the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies.

This time, the West Bengal elections will see a face-off between Adhikari and Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat, while Adhikari will also try to retain Nandigram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat in the 2021 assembly elections against Adhikari, but later secured victory in the Bhabanipur by-election against Priyanka Tibrewal.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.