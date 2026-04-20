BJP's Anurag Thakur voiced confidence in winning the West Bengal polls, saying people want liberation from corruption and nepotism. Dharmendra Pradhan claimed Mamata Banerjee is nervous as her support base has eroded among various sections of society.

'People want liberation from corruption': Anurag Thakur

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the West Bengal polls, stating that the people want "liberation from corruption, nepotism, and infiltration." Speaking with ANI, Anurag Thakur said, "In Bengal, the voice of the people is one-sided that the BJP is coming on May 4, TMC is going. The people of Bengal want liberation from corruption, nepotism, infiltration, and the atrocities being committed on women, youth, and common citizens, and this time they want Mamata Banerjee's farewell".

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'Mamata Banerjee is nervous'

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Mamata Banerjee is nervous as she realised that the people of Bengal will surely defeat her in the upcoming elections. "Mamata Banerjee is nervous. She has realised that the people of Bengal will surely defeat her this time... Her support base is gone. The entire Bengal is moving towards a double-engine government, trusting PM Modi... Today, all the Sanatanis of Bengal are afraid of the pressure of infiltrators... As Mamata Banerjee watches this unfold everywhere, she is growing nervous. That is why she is speaking nonsense...," Pradhan told reporters.

Pradhan further said that various sections of society in Bengal are unhappy with the current government, saying, "The kind of governance she has provided in Bengal... the youth are most disappointed, women are living in terror, and farmers are in a state of distress. Today, all the Sanatanis of Bengal are afraid of the pressure of infiltrators... As Mamata Banerjee watches this unfold everywhere, she is growing nervous. That is why she is speaking nonsense."

West Bengal Election Details

West Bengal will go to assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4. West Bengal has a total of 294 Assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 148.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) secured a decisive victory, winning 213 seats with a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the main opposition, winning 77 seats with a vote share of 38.5 per cent. Smaller players, including the RSPMA and independent candidates, won one seat each. The total declared seats stood at 292. (ANI)