If the BJP breaks through in Bengal, it won’t just be a win, it could reshape the state’s political equation, shift narratives, and redefine power dynamics. What changes first?

The BJP has wrested Bengal from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The Saffron party which has longed for the eastern state for years, is nearing 200 seats in a historic victory, marking the end of the TMC's 15-year reign. In Bengal, where people voted for 294 seats, the BJP has crossed the half mark and is leading in over 193 seats, according to early trends. Mamata Banerjee's TMC on the other hand is leading in over 97 seats. This marks a historic victory for the BJP and a rout of the TMC that has retained Bengal for 15 years.

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TMC to BJP Power Shift in Bengal?

Last year, in November, after the NDA's Bihar sweep, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a Ganga metaphor: "The river Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar". With that, he had set the tone for Bengal and sent a message to Mamata Banerjee.

How BJP Plans to Reshape Administration in Bengal?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled “six guarantees” for West Bengal, promising an accountable administration, the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and action against corruption if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally earlier in Haldia, the Prime Minister said the guarantees would ensure an “accountable and fully answerable” administrative.

“I offer six guarantees to West Bengal — Modi’s first guarantee: A BJP government will replace this atmosphere of fear with trust. It will restore faith in the rule of law. Modi’s second guarantee: Under a BJP government, the administrative machinery will be accountable fully answerable to the public it serves. Modi’s third guarantee: The files regarding every scam, every act of corruption, every injustice committed against our daughters, and every case of rape will be reopened”, the Prime Minister said.

He added, “Modi’s fourth guarantee: Under the TMC’s rule, whoever has engaged in corruption belongs in jail. Be it a minister or a watchman, the law will hold everyone to account. No TMC goon will be able to evade the law any longer. Modi’s fifth guarantee: Refugees will be granted every right and privilege guaranteed by the Constitution. However, infiltrators will be driven out; they will not be permitted to remain in India. Modi’s sixth guarantee: The moment a BJP government is formed here, we will implement the 7th Pay Commission.”

PM Modi also emphasised the need for what he called a “double-engine government”, where both the Centre and the state were run by the same party. He said such an arrangement would help accelerate development and make West Bengal self-reliant in sectors such as fisheries and seafood.

“Bengal’s best interest does not lie in animosity towards the Prime Minister. The people benefit the most when the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister work together. That is why a double-engine government is essential for Bengal,” he had said.

Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives for the fisheries sector, PM Modi said the Union government had created a separate Ministry of Fisheries and allocated a record budget for the welfare of fishermen. He added that lakhs of fishermen had benefited from the Kisan Credit Card scheme and insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

At another rally in Asansol, PM Modi had asserted that only a BJP-NDA government could restore Asansol’s industrial strength and free it from “mafia rule”, calling the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government “ruthless”.

“This election is not just about changing the government. This is an election to restore Asansol’s old industrial strength. This is an election to break free from mafia rule. Only the BJP-NDA government can accomplish this task.”

“Over the past several decades, Bengal has tried trusting every party. But all of them have only betrayed the people of Bengal, crushed the dreams of Bengal’s people into the dust and trampled the future of Bengal’s people. That’s why people no longer want to rely on mere words; the people of Bengal now want to judge based on actions and track records. The strongest track record of developing Bengal and advancing it on the path of progress lies only with the BJP,” PM Modi said.

“I assure you that after May 4, the ruthless government will go and the BJP government will come. Every single problem in this area will be resolved by our government,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)