WB Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar says Bengal's people protected democracy despite the Election Commission's attempts to undermine it. He projects Congress as the true alternative, stating both BJP and TMC face uncertainty ahead of the results.

Sarkar on Bengal's Political Future Speaking on the prevailing political atmosphere and exit poll projections, Sarkar said, "I believe this is an important day for democracy. For six months, the Election Commission tried to undermine it, yet the people of Bengal showed patience and responsibility to protect democracy."Responding to questions on the ongoing debate over exit polls, he said, "In the days ahead, Bengal will surely safeguard democratic values and form a government that serves the people. From Congress, I want to say only that in future, Congress can be the true alternative, unlike any other party. BJP is not in a position to form a government, and TMC too faces uncertainty."On the issue of changing officers during the election process, Sarkar added, "The Election Commission may change officers repeatedly, but the complaints against it remain -- and the question is, who will hold it accountable?" Exit Poll Projections His remarks come amid a series of exit poll projections for multiple states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, ahead of counting on May 4.Several exit polls have indicated a closely contested scenario in West Bengal. While Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 seats for the BJP and 130-140 for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 294-member Assembly, Matrize has forecast 146-161 seats for the BJP and 125-140 for TMC. Poll Diary, meanwhile, has projected 142-171 seats for the BJP and 99-127 for TMC, with smaller parties expected to win the remaining seats. Security Tightened for Counting Day Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Kolkata ahead of counting day, with heavy deployment outside several strongrooms, including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium and other key locations.Results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry elections will take place on May 4.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) West Bengal Congress President and Congress candidate from Srirampur Assembly constituency Subhankar Sarkar on Sunday said that the people of Bengal had "shown patience and responsibility to protect democracy," while accusing the Election Commission of attempting to undermine the electoral process over the past six months.Speaking on the prevailing political atmosphere and exit poll projections, Sarkar said, "I believe this is an important day for democracy. For six months, the Election Commission tried to undermine it, yet the people of Bengal showed patience and responsibility to protect democracy."Responding to questions on the ongoing debate over exit polls, he said, "In the days ahead, Bengal will surely safeguard democratic values and form a government that serves the people. From Congress, I want to say only that in future, Congress can be the true alternative, unlike any other party. BJP is not in a position to form a government, and TMC too faces uncertainty."On the issue of changing officers during the election process, Sarkar added, "The Election Commission may change officers repeatedly, but the complaints against it remain -- and the question is, who will hold it accountable?"His remarks come amid a series of exit poll projections for multiple states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, ahead of counting on May 4.Several exit polls have indicated a closely contested scenario in West Bengal. While Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 seats for the BJP and 130-140 for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 294-member Assembly, Matrize has forecast 146-161 seats for the BJP and 125-140 for TMC. Poll Diary, meanwhile, has projected 142-171 seats for the BJP and 99-127 for TMC, with smaller parties expected to win the remaining seats.Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Kolkata ahead of counting day, with heavy deployment outside several strongrooms, including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium and other key locations.Results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry elections will take place on May 4. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source