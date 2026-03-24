The TMC has sharply criticised PM Modi for calling the West Bengal government 'Nirmam' (ruthless), stating the state has a 'MANOBIK' Sarkar. The party questioned the Centre's non-release of funds for Awas Yojana and other schemes.

TMC Accuses PM Modi of Maligning West Bengal

The All India Trinamool Congress has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using national platforms to "malign" West Bengal and its elected government. In a post on X, the party said, "@narendramodi is no longer limiting himself to political rallies to tarnish Bengal; he is now using national television to malign the state and its democratically elected government."

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The statement further added, "Sorry, Mr Modi. Bengal does not have a 'Nirmam' Sarkar; it has a MANOBIK Sarkar. You spoke about GoWB not implementing Ayushman Bharat, Awas Yojana, and schemes for tea garden workers. Let us ask you three simple questions:"

TMC Questions Centre on Welfare Schemes

Questioning the Centre's policies, TMC said, "Why would Bengal adopt Ayushman Bharat, with its restrictive eligibility, when the fully state-funded, inclusive Swasthya Sathi scheme already covers 8.51 crore people across 2.45 crore families?"

Raising the issue of housing funds, the party stated, "Why has your government withheld ₹24,275 crore under Awas Yojana, denying a roof to over 12 lakh families? And if our claims are incorrect, why have you failed to release a white paper on fund allocation to Bengal since your 2021 defeat?"

It also questioned the status of funds for tea garden workers, saying, "What happened to the ₹1,000 crore package announced in 2021 by FM Nirmala Sitharaman for tea garden workers in Bengal? Why has not a single rupee been released?"

The party further targeting PM Modi said, "Mr. Modi, your 'double-engine' may run on hatred and denial, but Bengal runs on delivery and dignity."

PM Modi Lambasts 'Ruthless' West Bengal Government

On Monday, addressing the TV9 Network Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lambasted the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, calling it "Nirmam" (ruthless), and accusing it of stalling development and prioritising political interests over public welfare.

Speaking in the Summit, the Prime Minister said, "West Bengal used to be a hub of culture, education, industry, and trade at one time. In the last 11 years, the central government has invested a large amount in the development of West Bengal, but unfortunately, there is such a ruthless government there that is putting the brakes on development."

He alleged that several key welfare schemes have not been implemented effectively in the state. "The Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Surya Ghar Bijli scheme, PM Awas scheme, and schemes launched for tea plantation workers have been put on hold. That is to say, the ruthless government is giving more priority to its political interests than to development and public welfare," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Past Governments' 'Financial Burden'

The Prime Minister also criticised previous Congress-led governments, accusing them of prioritising political survival over national interest. He highlighted the issue of oil bonds issued between 2004 and 2010, stating that the decision imposed a long-term financial burden on the country.

PM Modi noted that his government has worked to address these liabilities in recent years.