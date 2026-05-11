The new WB govt terminated nominated members and officials on extension. CM Suvendu Adhikari, after his first cabinet meeting, announced land transfer to BSF for border fencing and the implementation of central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

WB Govt Orders Termination of Nominated, Re-employed Officials

The West Bengal government on Monday ordered the immediate termination of all nominated members, directors, and chairpersons in non-statutory bodies, boards, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) of the State Government. The directive also ended re-employment and extensions for officials serving beyond 60 The services of the officials who are engaged by the government of West Bengal after their superannuation have also been terminated.

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The order reads, "I am directed to request you that necessary action to immediately terminate the tenures of the nominated Members/ Directors/ Chairpersons of different Boards, Organizations, non-statutory bodies and public sector undertakings of the State Government under your department may be taken from your end." "I am further directed to state that the tenure of officers/officials who are on re-employment/ extension of service beyond the normal age of superannuation (60 years) in different Departments under the State Government may also be terminated immediately. This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the order stated.

New CM Adhikari Announces First Cabinet Decisions

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a meeting with MLAs and District Magistrates, also directed the officials to implement the "Annapurna Bhandaar" scheme from June 1, 2026. Earlier in the day, Adhikari announced that the state government has begun the process of transferring land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border.

The newly elected chief minister said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration. Addressing media persons after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna in Howrah, Adhikari said the decision was among the key resolutions taken during the meeting.

"In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said the first cabinet meeting with senior officials focused on governance priorities and development initiatives under the BJP's "double-engine government." Adhikari also announced that central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya Yojana, would now be implemented in West Bengal.

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