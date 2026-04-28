As West Bengal elections continue, Congress and AIMIM are challenging the dominant TMC-BJP rivalry. Congress's Ghulam Ahmad Mir calls for a 'third option', while AIMIM's Waris Pathan expresses confidence after high phase 1 voter turnout.

As West Bengal moves through the critical early phase 2 of the assembly elections, a familiar narrative is being challenged. For years, the state's political theatre has been dominated by the high-decibel rivalry between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, recent dispatches from party leadership in Kolkata and Mumbai suggest a concerted effort to break this binary.

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Congress Positions Itself as a 'Third Option'

In Kolkata, West Bengal Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir aimed at a strategic narrative that defined the 2016 and 2021 elections. According to Mir, the electorate was previously boxed into a two-party choice through deliberate polarisation, leaving little room for a middle ground. Mir contends that the "issues of polarisation" used by the BJP and TMC have lost their potency. He positioned the Congress as the necessary "third option," specifically appealing to the youth of Bengal to vote thoughtfully rather than reactively.

Speaking to ANI, Mir said, "It was seen here in the 2021 and 2016 elections that polarisation took place. Such an opinion was created that the common public did not get a chance to think about a third option. The issues on which these two parties (BJP and Trinamool Congress) engaged in politics of polarisation are no longer there." The Congress leader emphasised that his party now represents a fresh path for the state's residents, particularly the youth. "We have provided the people of Bengal with a third option. If the people of Bengal vote thoughtfully, they should vote for Congress, which is a good option for the youth of Bengal," he added.

AIMIM Eyes 'Good Success' in Bengal

Simultaneously, from Mumbai, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan expressed a bullish outlook on the party's prospects in Bengal. Following the conclusion of the first phase and the commencement of the second, Pathan signalled that the party's grassroots campaigning is finally hitting its stride.

Reflecting on the campaign trail, Pathan noted that the electorate is increasingly receptive to the AIMIM's agenda. "We have campaigned well there. People are listening to us. There has been quite good voting in the first phase, and we are confident that this time we will achieve good success in Bengal," Pathan told ANI. Buoyed by high voter turnout in the initial phase, AIMIM is banking on "good success" this time around, potentially acting as a disruptor in traditional strongholds.

A Shifting Electoral Map

The dual push from Congress and AIMIM highlights a significant shift in the 2026 electoral map. While the TMC and BJP continue to battle for the lion's share of the seats, the "Third Option" proponents are betting on a more nuanced electorate. The statements come as the state moves toward the second phase of voting scheduled for April 29.

High Voter Turnout Marks Early Phases

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. As the phases progress, the true question remains: will the voters of West Bengal stick to the established power struggle, or will these alternative voices successfully carve out a new political corridor? (ANI)

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