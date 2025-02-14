Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies

Entertainment
Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Talent, sparked controversy and led to legal action against both.
Apoorva Mukhija's comment on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Talent, went viral, drawing criticism and online trolling.
Famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav faced controversy and jail time twice for selling snake venom.
Popular YouTuber CarryMinati faced a lawsuit from a Delhi lawyer and drew criticism for videos containing offensive language.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was jailed in 2021 for allegedly insulting Hindu deities.
Armaan Malik faced significant online trolling for having two wives and was also accused of raping a minor.
