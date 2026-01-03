A bear has been spotted roaming Rishikesh's rural areas at night, prompting the Forest Department to launch a search. Officials have formed a team and are advising locals to stay indoors, citing videos and CCTV footage of the animal.

The Rishikesh Forest Department on Friday said a search is underway to trace a bear that has reportedly been roaming the city's rural areas at night.

Search Operation Underway

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Rishikesh Forest Department Ranger Gambhir Singh said reports of a bear roaming the city had been received over the past few days, and that a search is underway. "We received information about a bear on the night of December 30th and 31st. No such information came on January 1st. Our team has been formed to deal with the situation. There is one bear. We have not found any trace of the bear yet, but the search is ongoing," Gambhir Singh informed.

Residents Advised to Stay Indoors

Singh also stated that locals have been recording videos showing the bear conspicuously roaming the city streets. CCTV footages from the Forest Department also show the bear crossing fences and chasing people and animals in the city at night. He further advised people to stay indoors at night and to gather in groups if necessary. "We are making announcements advising people not to go outside at night or go out in groups if it is important," Singh added.

Bear Sightings Cause Fear

According to an eyewitness, the bear also damaged the boundary wall of a house. The rising movement of bears, which were earlier confined to hilly regions, is now being reported in the plains as well, causing fear among local residents. (ANI)