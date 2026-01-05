BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra backed the SC's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, saying their 'conspiracy' is prima facie established and keeping them in jail will help the investigation.

BCI Chairman Backs Bail Denial

BJP MP and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Monday backed the Supreme Court's denial of the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying that the "investigation will gain momentum" when the accused remain inside the jail.

The BJP leader asserted that the "court has given a very reasoned order", saying that the 'conspiracy' of these two persons is prima facie established. Speaking to ANI, the BCI Chairman said, "The Supreme Court has given a very reasoned order. The Supreme Court, while rejecting bail, said that the 'conspiracy' of these two persons is prima facie established; therefore, bail cannot be granted in this situation. Certainly, when they remain inside jail, and the investigation will gain momentum."

Supreme Court's Verdict

This comes after the Supreme Court today denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case. However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad. The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case pertaining to an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

Khalid, Imam's Roles 'Central' to Offences

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence. It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences. As regards these two, though the period of incarceration is continued and long it does not violate the Constitutional mandate or override the statutory embargo under the laws.

The SC bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria delivered the judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed. Earlier on December 10, the apex court had reserved its verdict after hearing detailed arguments from all parties.

Case Background

On September 2, 2025, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail plea of nine accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in connection with the case, prompting the defendants to move to the Supreme Court. The High Court had observed that, prima facie, the role of Imam and Khalid in the entire conspiracy was "grave", having delivered inflammatory speeches on communal lines to "instigate mass mobilisation of members of the Muslim community."

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020. The violence had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. (ANI)