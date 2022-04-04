Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BBMP annual budget 2022-23: Rs 10,480 crore allocated

    The budget has laid stress on collection of property tax, and a minimum target of Rs 1,500 crore has been set.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget released on March 31, 2022 to the public, has projected a total revenue collection of Rs 10,484 crore this year and the total expenditure during the corresponding period is estimated to be at Rs 10,480 crore.

    According to estimates, around 46% of the expenditure of Rs 4,838.26 crore has been allotted for public works, 30% (Rs 3,148.12 crore) for maintenance and 12% (Rs 1,234.72 crore) is set aside for personnel expenses.

    The budget has laid stress on collection of property tax, and a minimum target of Rs 1,500 crore has been set. It has also been mentioned that penalties will be imposed on those underpaying property tax. This is a good initiative to track the commercial, corporate, and also the government segment for tax and help in better collection of tax from the large payers and will also enable in the collection of the long-standing dues they owe to BBMP.

    Vinod Jacob, General Manager, NBF, said, “The BBMP released the budget copies just a few hours before the beginning of the new financial year. As per Section 196 of the BBMP Act, the local body’s budget is supposed to be announced at least three weeks prior to the start of the next fiscal year. Bengaluru being the capital of the state and a major revenue generator, the budget of the city must be planned more meticulously. BBMP has to be involved in coming up with better planning and execution of the budgets. It has become increasingly important to focus on the city's various issues like roads, parks, garbage, storm water drains, flooding, lakes, toilets which have been the nagging issues of the city and to find solutions for the citizens of Bengaluru. The outlay has always been huge on the public works department but there has not been the expected improvement in the infrastructure of the city.”

    About Namma Bengaluru Foundation:                                        Namma Bengaluru Foundation is an NGO that works determinedly to Protect Bengaluru and the rights of its citizens and Neighbourhoods. It works through advocacy, partnership, and activism for a better Bengaluru. The foundation acts as a platform for citizens to participate in the city’s planning and governance, to fight corruption and ensure accountability of public money and government assets.

    For more info contact:
    Vinod Jacob
    Email: vinod.jacob@namma-bengaluru.org
    Mobile: +91 73497 37737 / 7619230841
     

