Bastar Range had a historic 2025 with decisive anti-Maoist operations dismantling top leadership and recovering weapons. The success has established control over Naxalite activities and laid a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

The Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh had a historic and decisive year in 2025, achieving significant progress across security, peace, welfare, and development, said the release. Decisive anti-Maoist operations led to the dismantling of top Maoist leadership, large-scale recovery of weapons, and the secure surrender of senior cadres. These developments have laid a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

A Historic Year for Security and Peace

"The year 2025 has been a historic and decisive year marked by significant achievements on the fronts of security, peace, service, justice, and development. As a result of precise and timely intelligence-based anti-Maoist operations, effective area domination, and strong coordination among various security forces, decisive control over Naxalite activities has been established. The large-scale recovery of weapons, along with the surrender and successful rehabilitation of senior Maoist cadres, has laid a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region," said Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj.

Positive Impact on Development and Public Welfare

The release stated that the strengthening of the security environment in 2025 has had a clear and positive impact on overall development and public welfare in the Bastar Range. Expansion of basic infrastructure such as roads, communication, healthcare, and education, along with the effective delivery of government welfare schemes to remote areas, has been ensured.

IG Sundarraj said an integrated approach based on police-public partnership, dialogue, and trust has reinforced social harmony, enabling Bastar to move away from an atmosphere of fear and insecurity toward confidence and progress.

'Sankalp 2026': A Resolve for a Maoist-Free Future

Looking ahead, Bastar has resolved to carry the momentum into 2026 through the 'Sankalp 2026' initiative. Efforts will focus on complete elimination of remaining Maoist networks, robust security, and lasting peace.

Elimination of Maoist Networks and Rehabilitation

IG Sundarraj states that, building upon the strong foundation of these decisive achievements in 2025, the Bastar Range has taken a clear resolve for the year 2026 to ensure the complete elimination of the remaining Maoist networks and to establish lasting peace and robust security in the region. Through well-planned strategies, effective action, and sustained efforts, the process of restoring peace will reach a decisive stage. Simultaneously, the rehabilitation policy for citizens and youth affected by Naxalite violence will be implemented in a humane, sensitive, and inclusive manner, with renewed efforts to integrate them into the mainstream of development.

Integrating Security, Development, and Trust

He further added that in 2026, equal priority will be accorded to security, development, and trust-building. Continuous efforts will be made, in coordination with the local administration and all stakeholders, to ensure last-mile delivery of government welfare schemes, expansion of infrastructure, and strengthening of opportunities in education, healthcare, and employment. Through police-public partnership, dialogue, and social harmony, it will be ensured that Bastar leaves behind the legacy of fear and violence and moves decisively toward a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous future so that, with Resolve 2026, Bastar will certainly emerge beyond its identity of conflict to become a strong symbol of peace, trust, and development. (ANI)