Security forces recovered the bodies of 14 Maoists following multiple encounters in Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj said here on Saturday.

He said the operation was launched based on specific intelligence indicating the presence of Maoists in the southern regions of the Bijapur and Sukma districts. During the operation, security forces engaged in multiple encounters with Maoists in the area.

On the encounter between the security forces and Naxals, Bastar IG, P. Sundarraj, said, "Based on intelligence reports of Maoist presence in Bijapur and Sukma districts, security forces launched an operation. During the operation, multiple encounters between security forces and Maoists. Following the encounters, a search of the area was conducted. Two bodies of Maoists were recovered from Bijapur district, and a total of 12 Maoist bodies were recovered from Sukma district. The security forces recovered a total of 14 bodies. A large number of graded weapons, including an AK-47 and INSAS rifles, were also recovered from the encounter site."

'Historic Year' for Bastar in Anti-Maoist Operations

Earlier, the Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh marked a historic and decisive year in 2025, achieving significant progress across security, peace, welfare, and development, said the release.

Decisive anti-Maoist operations led to the dismantling of top Maoist leadership, large-scale recovery of weapons, and the secure surrender of senior cadres. These developments have laid a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

"The year 2025 has been a historic and decisive year marked by significant achievements on the fronts of security, peace, service, justice, and development. As a result of precise and timely intelligence-based anti-Maoist operations, effective area domination, and strong coordination among various security forces, decisive control over Naxalite activities has been established. The large-scale recovery of weapons, along with the surrender and successful rehabilitation of senior Maoist cadres, has laid a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region," said Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj.

Positive Impact on Development

The release stated that the strengthening of the security environment in 2025 has had a clear and positive impact on overall development and public welfare in the Bastar Range. Expansion of basic infrastructure such as roads, communication, healthcare, and education, along with the effective delivery of government welfare schemes to remote areas, has been ensured. (ANI)