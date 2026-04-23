Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar cast their votes in the Baramati Assembly by-election. The poll was necessitated by the death of Ajit Pawar, whose wife Sunetra Pawar is contesting on an NCP ticket. Sharad Pawar will not be voting due to health issues.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule cast her vote on Thursday at a polling station in Baramati for the Assembly by-election. The Baramati seat fell vacant after Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash on January 28. His wife and Maharashtra Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar, is contesting on an NCP ticket.

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Pawar Family at the Polls

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday remembered his uncle and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, late Ajit Pawar, amid bye-elections in the Baramati Assembly constituency. Rohit Pawar cast his vote at the polling booth at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Pimpli Village.

Earlier today, Sunetra Pawar exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Katewadi. She was accompanied by NCP MP Parth Pawar, who also cast his vote at the Zilla Parishad School.

Sunetra Pawar told reporters, "The people of Baramati have been standing in support of the Pawar family for the last 60 years. This election is taking place in the absence of Dada, and all the people of Baramati have decided to cast their votes for Dada as a tribute to him."

Sharad Pawar to Skip Voting

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will not participate in the voting for the Baramati Assembly by-election scheduled for April 23 due to health-related issues, said Mahayuti candidate and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar. The announcement comes as a significant development in the high-stakes battle for the Pawar family's stronghold, Baramati.

Baramati Bypoll Details

The bypolls in Pune's Baramati constituency come after the former NCP Chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash while he was headed to his constituency earlier this year. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The two Maharashtra constituencies include Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district.

The by-election in Baramati is scheduled for April 23 following the vacancy caused by Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash earlier this year. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.