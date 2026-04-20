Bikna Shilpa Danga village in Bankura, West Bengal, preserves the ancient Dhokra metal craft. Using the lost-wax casting technique, artisans create intricate designs, earning global acclaim despite facing significant economic challenges.

On the outskirts of Bankura town, the village of Bikna Shilpa Danga continues to preserve the ancient art of Dhokra metal craft for generations. This enduring dedication to traditional craftsmanship has earned the village global acclaim for its intricate designs and immense heritage value.

Passed down through generations of artisan families, Dhokra art relies on the ancient lost-wax casting technique. The entire process is remarkably labour-intensive and meticulous, often requiring several days of dedicated craftsmanship to bring a single, intricate piece to life.

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The Intricate Process of Dhokra Casting

Goutam Karmakar, a seasoned artisan from Bikna Shilpa Danga, detailed the intricate stages of Dhokra casting, explaining that the process begins with the careful creation of a foundational soil structure. "The craft starts with the soil base, followed by a structure made from a precise mixture of sand and wax," then the design undergoes the firing process. We have been doing this for a long time," Karmakar explained.

Economic Struggles and Community Support

Karmakar further noted that the pricing of Dhokra items is primarily determined by the complexity and intricacy of the designs. Highlighting the craft's deep-rooted local presence, he mentioned that the art remains a staple in the region, with a significant number of villagers regularly purchasing these traditional products to support the local artisanal economy. "Many people in the village buy our designs...the rate depends on the design," added Karmakar.

Despite its immense artistic significance, the community faces persistent challenges, including fluctuating raw material costs, unpredictable weather patterns, and limited market access. Reflecting on the economic strain, Karmakar noted that the artisans are currently "suffering from significant losses" in the trade.

A Symbol of West Bengal's Heritage

Nevertheless, the Dhokra Shilpa of Bikna remains a vital symbol of artistic excellence. More than just a craft, it carries forward the unique cultural identity of Bankura, standing as one of West Bengal's most treasured and enduring handicrafts. (ANI)