Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Banking regulations could hinder disclosure of electoral bond subscribers: Report

    Challenges and implications arise as prevailing banking norms hinder disclosure of electoral bond subscribers' names, while the Supreme Court orders their publication to promote transparency in political funding.

    Banking regulations could hinder disclosure of electoral bond subscribers: Report snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    The disclosure of subscribers' names for electoral bonds may face obstacles due to prevailing banking norms, as reported by sources in the Times of India. The scheme, designed to cleanse the political party funding system and encourage the influx of legitimate funds, is under scrutiny. Authorities are presently examining the order and evaluating diverse options to navigate its consequences. Concerns have been raised about potential legal challenges arising from the decision to publish such details.

    On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared electoral bonds unconstitutional and ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to cease issuing them. Furthermore, the court mandated the publication of critical information, including details of bond purchasers, political parties receiving the bonds, purchase dates, purchaser names, and denominations. The Election Commission has been directed to make these details available on its website.

    As per the report, various strategies to purify the political funding system have been explored in the past, with the introduction of electoral bonds aimed at eradicating black money and promoting the use of legitimate funds for political purposes. However, concerns persist that "black money" could once again infiltrate political party financing during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    During its issuance, the government specified that electoral bonds would function as bearer instruments akin to promissory notes and interest-free banking instruments. According to a press statement from the Department of Economic Affairs, both Indian citizens and entities incorporated in India would be eligible to purchase the bonds.

    Electoral bonds could be acquired in various denominations, including multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1,00,000, Rs 10,00,000, and Rs 1,00,00,000, from designated branches of the State Bank of India.

    The government had specified that the purchaser must comply with all Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and make payments from a bank account. Notably, the electoral bond would not carry the name of the payee, aiming to maintain a level of anonymity for the contributors.

    The Supreme Court's decision to scrap electoral bonds underscores the ongoing challenges in creating a transparent and corruption-free political funding system. As legal challenges loom, the government finds itself at a crossroads, needing to reassess and potentially reform its approach to ensure a balance between political funding transparency and adherence to prevailing banking norms.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tumkur shocker: Woman abused, confined for 11 months in house by son allegedly over property dispute vkp

    Tumkur shocker: Woman abused, confined for 11 months in house by son allegedly over property dispute

    Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers intent

    'Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers' intent (WATCH)

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt vkp

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt

    BJP says doors open for Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath; Congress in denial

    BJP says doors open for Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath; Congress in denial

    Collision between lorry and Tempo claims three lives on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Collision between lorry and Tempo claims three lives on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Recent Stories

    7 health benefits of eating apricots rkn

    7 health benefits of eating apricots

    7 companies that have reportedly asked employees to work from office gcw

    7 companies that have asked employees to work from office

    Tumkur shocker: Woman abused, confined for 11 months in house by son allegedly over property dispute vkp

    Tumkur shocker: Woman abused, confined for 11 months in house by son allegedly over property dispute

    Australian man quits job after boss cancels his leave via text netizens react gcw

    Australian man quits job after boss cancels his leave via text; netizens react

    Kerala: Two held for operating bus services allegedly under influence of alcohol at Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Two held for operating bus services allegedly under influence of alcohol at Thrissur

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon