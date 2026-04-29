A Bank of Baroda Probationary Officer's viral video showcased his payslip of Rs 98,745 for 40 days, sparking online discussions. The post detailed his salary and numerous benefits, including housing, medical aid, and various reimbursements, highlighting the financial security of public sector bank jobs.

The Bank of Baroda (BoB) Probationary Officer (PO) posted a video that went viral on social media after disclosing his comprehensive list of benefits and compensation. The video generated a lot of internet discussion on the stability and financial advantages of working in public sector banks. Pankaj Kumar Das posted his first pay stub dated May 2025 in an Instagram video, showing that he had Rs 98,745 in cash. Later on, he explained that this particular amount applied to 40 days of employment, not just one month.

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His gross earnings before deductions, including basic pay, housing rent allowance (HRA), and dearness allowance (DA), were broken down in detail on the payslip.

Das emphasised the variety of privileges that come with being a probationary officer, in addition to his pay. Lease accommodations, gas reimbursement, newspaper reimbursement, entertainment reimbursement, medical assistance, refreshment reimbursement, home upkeep, cell phone recharge costs, and even eye exam coverage are among them.

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"This is my 40 day salary slip," he wrote in the caption of the video.

He also mentioned other long-term advantages, such access to bank guest houses and vacation homes when on vacation and the possibility to cash unused privilege leaves.

Das, who passed the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's PO test, also mentions on his bio that he passed the RRB CSA. The film has generated a lot of online conversation regarding the lifestyle and financial security that public sector banking positions offer in contrast to those in the private sector.

In both public and commercial banks, a Bank Probationary Officer (PO) is a Grade-1 entry-level Junior Management role. With rigorous training, job rotation, customer service, and administration of banking operations throughout a two-year probationary term, it is a highly sought-after employment for graduates. SBI PO, IBPS PO, and RBI Grade B are important tests that are usually administered once a year to applicants between the ages of 20 and 30. POs oversee all day-to-day bank operations, including business growth, cash management, loan processing, and customer service.