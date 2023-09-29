Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank Holidays in October 2023: Mark these dates on your calendar

    As October 2023 approaches, it's vital to be informed about the numerous bank holidays that will influence your financial engagements. This month, a total of 18 days will witness bank closures, including the second and fourth Saturdays and regular Sundays.

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 8:32 PM IST

    October 2 (Monday) - A national holiday resulting in the closure of all banks for Gandhi Jayanti.

    October 14 (Saturday) - Bank holiday in Kolkata for Mahalaya

    October 18 (Wednesday) - Banks closed in Assam for Kati Bihu

    October 21 (Saturday) - Bank holidays in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and Bengal from Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

    October 23 (Monday) - Banks closed due to Dusshera, Mahanavami, Ayudha Pooja, Durga Puja, and Vijaya Dasami in various states, including Tripura, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Kanpur, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

    October 24 (Tuesday) - Dussehra, Vijayadashmi, and Durga Puja result in bank holidays in all states except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

    October 25 (Wednesday) - Banks closed for Durga Puja (Dasain) in Sikkim.

    October 26 (Thursday) - Bank holiday for Durga Puja (Dasain) / Accession Day in Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.

    October 27 (Friday) - Bank holiday for Durga Puja (Dasain) in Sikkim.

    October 28 (Saturday) - Banks closed for Lakshmi Puja in Bengal.

    October 31 (Tuesday) - Banks in Gujarat will remain closed in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified these holidays into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and general bank closings. It is crucial to keep these holiday dates in mind to plan your banking activities accordingly.

