West Bengal BJP president and Member of Parliament Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday reacted to reports of Bangladesh deciding not to play its T20 World Cup matches in India and expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country, saying developments there were being closely watched by everyone.

BJP Leader Expresses Concern

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said that what is currently unfolding in Bangladesh is unacceptable in a civil society. "What is happening in Bangladesh can never take place in a civil society. Everyone is watching this. The Ghoshs, Boses, Duttas, Mitras, Agarwals, Jains, Jaiswals, the Buddhists, the Chakmas, the Christians that side are our blood, our brothers. We will not be silent if they are attacked and subjected to atrocities," he said.

While stressing that sports should ideally remain free from political considerations, Bhattacharya said the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh warranted serious reflection. "We do not want to bring politics into sports. But we need to think whether we should have ties with such a country, given the manner in which the situation has deteriorated," he added.

BCB Confirms Stance After ICC Rejection

Earlier today, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed that the BCB stands firm on its decision not to play its ICC Men's World Cup matches in India, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their request to shift Bangladesh's World Cup fixtures outside India.

ICC on Wednesday rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward. The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7, with India and Sri Lanka to co-host the tournament.

'Won't Play in India'

"We will continue to communicate with the ICC. We want to play the World Cup, but we won't play in India. We will keep fighting. There were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting. The Mustafizur issue is not an isolated single issue. They (India) were the sole decision makers in that issue," BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul told the reporters. (ANI)