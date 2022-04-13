Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25

The airline had started services on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route in October 2019. The announcements of the flight services to and from Bengaluru had been on the cards for a while.

Air France-KLM Group, the Royal Dutch airline on Wednesday announced that it will resume service on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route on May 25. After the Central Government cancelled all scheduled foreign flights from and to India in late March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, KLM temporarily ceased operations in India.

Starting from May 25, KLM will operate three flights per week from Bengaluru to Amsterdam, offering customers the option of direct connections to Amsterdam and access to destinations across the global network via Amsterdam, Schiphol, the airline said in a statement.

The announcements of the flight services to and from Bengaluru had been on the cards for a while. Earlier, Air France-KLM Group said it will increase its regular flights to India from 20 per week in April to 30 per week in May. Air France further said it will operate from four gateways -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai -- and KLM from Delhi and Mumbai, it said on March 28.

Regular international flights resumed on March 27 in India after a Covid-19 pandemic-induced hiatus of approximately two years. During the last two years, limited international passenger flights were operating between India and select countries -- including France and the Netherlands -- under bilateral air bubble arrangements.