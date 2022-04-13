Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25

    The airline had started services on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route in October 2019. The announcements of the flight services to and from Bengaluru had been on the cards for a while.

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    Air France-KLM Group, the Royal Dutch airline on Wednesday announced that it will resume service on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route on May 25. After the Central Government cancelled all scheduled foreign flights from and to India in late March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, KLM temporarily ceased operations in India.

    Starting from May 25, KLM will operate three flights per week from Bengaluru to Amsterdam, offering customers the option of direct connections to Amsterdam and access to destinations across the global network via Amsterdam, Schiphol, the airline said in a statement.

    The airline had started services on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route in October 2019.

    The announcements of the flight services to and from Bengaluru had been on the cards for a while. Earlier, Air France-KLM Group said it will increase its regular flights to India from 20 per week in April to 30 per week in May. Air France further said it will operate from four gateways -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai -- and KLM from Delhi and Mumbai, it said on March 28.

    Regular international flights resumed on March 27 in India after a Covid-19 pandemic-induced hiatus of approximately two years. During the last two years, limited international passenger flights were operating between India and select countries -- including France and the Netherlands -- under bilateral air bubble arrangements.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low gcw

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low

    Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case - adt

    Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    Raj Thackeray is not that important: Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers - adt

    'Raj Thackeray is not that important': Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD - adt

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD

    Minister KS Eshwarappa reportedly asked to resign, Santosh suicide case, resignation-ycb

    Breaking: Will not resign at any cost, says Minister Eshwarappa

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts more retired outs after his historic call-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts more 'retired outs' after his historic call

    Vaccination against coronavirus has halved Italy's death toll, reveals study - adt

    Vaccination against coronavirus has halved Italy's death toll, reveals study

    This is madness!: Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway snt

    'This is madness!': Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor?

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low gcw

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon