Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

Sandalwood superstar Darshan attending an Iftar assumes significance considering the polarising events witnessed in the state in the last few days.

Sandalwood superstar Darshan has sought to silence fringe elements trying to create communal tensions in the state. The actor was seen attending an Iftar party organised by Chamarajpete MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Darshan attended the prayers before Iftar and joined Khan and his friends in breaking the fast on Monday. The video of the actor breaking the fast, wearing a skull cap and red shawl is being widely shared.

Darshan attending the Iftar assumes significance considering the polarising events witnessed in the state in the last few days. The actor is one of the superstars of the Kannada industry and has a huge fan following. He also has friends cutting across political parties.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Darshan campaigned for BJP candidate PC Mohan from Bengaluru Central and for Independent candidate and actress Sumalata in Mandya. He also campaigned for Siddaramaiah in Badami in 2018. Recently, he campaigned for BJP candidate Munirathna Naidu during the RR Nagar by-elections