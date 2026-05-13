Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared his son must face the law if guilty in a POCSO case. His son, Bandi Bhagirath, sought anticipatory bail, alleging he is the victim of a Rs 5 crore extortion plot by the complainant's family.

Bandi Sanjay: 'My Son Must Face The Law If Guilty'

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday declared that his son, Bandi Bhagirath, must face the full force of the law if found guilty in the alleged POCSO case, as his son moves to the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail, claiming he is the victim of a Rs 5 crore extortion plot. While addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, the Union Minister emphasised that he seeks no special treatment or exemptions for his son.

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The BJP leader maintained that the law favours no individual, regardless of their family ties or social standing. "If anyone commits a mistake, even if it is my son, everyone is equal before the law. If my son has done anything wrong, he will definitely face punishment. I, Bandi Sanjay, do not want separate treatment for my son. Everyone is the same to me. The law favours no one and is equal for all in society. I am making this clear," he said.

Anticipatory Bail and Serious Allegations

Earlier, Union Minister Bnadi Sanjay's son and a student at Mahindra University, Bandi Sai Bageerath, approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following serious allegations of sexual harassment. The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

The complaint, filed by the mother of the alleged victim, claims Bageerath drew her daughter into a relationship in June 2025 under false promises of marriage and subjected her to inappropriate physical acts and pressure to consume alcohol between October 2025 and January 2026. According to the FIR, the relationship's termination on January 7, 2026, led to the girl attempting self-harm on two occasions later that month.

Extortion Allegations and Counter-Complaint

In his defence, Bageerath characterises the case as a "counterblast" to a criminal complaint he filed against the girl's family just hours earlier on the same day. On the other hand, his complaint at Karimnagar-II Town Police Station alleges that the parents attempted to extort Rs 5 crores from him by threatening that their daughter would commit suicide if the money was not paid.

Discrepancy in Victim's Age Cited

The petition highlights a critical discrepancy regarding the girl's age, pointing to a 2021 charge sheet for underage driving where she was recorded as being 15 years old. Bageerath asserts he has deep roots in society and no intention of evading the law, arguing that an arrest would cause irreparable harm to his reputation.

Police Summon Bandi Bhagirath

Meanwhile, Telangana Police SIT has summoned Bandi Bhagirath to appear before the investigation officer on Wednesday at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in connection with the alleged POCSO case. The notice states that failure to comply may result in legal action as per the law. (ANI)