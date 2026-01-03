Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has formed a 6-member committee to probe a violent clash in Ballari between Congress and BJP workers, which led to one death. Following the incident, Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur has been suspended.

Committee Formed to Probe Deadly Ballari Clash

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has constituted a six-member committee to visit Ballari and assess the situation on the ground following the suspension of Superintendent of Police (SP) Pavan Nejjur over the recent violent clash that broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. The clash erupted between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Thursday, which resulted in the death of Congress worker Rajashekhar. Janardhana Reddy founded the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), which merged with the BJP last year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Committee Composition

The team committee is chaired by HM Revanna, former MP, and comprises former MLA Jayaprakash Hegde, MLA T Raghu Murthy, MP Kumar Nayak, MLC Jakkappanavar, and MLC Basanagowda Badarali.

Political Reactions and SP's Suspension

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spoke to the media about the Ballari clash, urging a wait for the inquiry report. Responding to Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka's allegation that the clash was a "pre-planned conspiracy", Shivkumar said, "We have suspended the SP. Let the inquiry come out. This was not preplanned."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed the suspension of SP Ballari Pavan Nejjur. Siddaramaiah, responding to the allegations made by the BJP, said, "I don't want to answer the BJP. I have suspended the SP because he was not present on the spot."

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) R Hithendra told the media on Friday that five guns have been seized from five private gunmen at the site that were allegedly used during the violence. He said the police have registered a suo motu case and were conducting an internal inquiry. He added that the seized guns will be sent to forensics, and an investigation will be undertaken to find the weapon used to fire the bullet, ensuring action against the wrongdoers.

Speaking to the media, he said, "There was an issue of putting up banners. Stone pelting took place from 9 am to 9:30 am. A group also opened fire. We have seized the private guns of 5 private gunmen. One of them died after being shot. The police have registered a suo motu case."

"We are also conducting an internal inquiry. There should have been no death due to the banner issue. We will take action against those involved in this incident. We have seized a total of 5 guns. We will send it to forensics and investigate from which gun the bullet was fired," he added.

The clash in Ballari broke out during the unveiling of the Valmiki Maharishi statue at SP Circle. (ANI)