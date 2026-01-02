A person was shot dead in a clash between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy in Ballari. The dispute, which started over a banner, escalated to stone-pelting and firing, leading to the death.

A person was shot dead in a clash between Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA G Janardhana Reddy outside the latter's residence in Ballari over a dispute over the installation of a banner.

Tensions flared when Janardhana Reddy's supporters objected to putting up banners for an event to install the Valmiki statue on January 3. What began as a verbal altercation soon escalated, and the two groups got involved in hand-to-hand combat and stone-pelting, and later firing, prompting police to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, police said.

Ranjith kumar Bandaru, SP Ballari, said, "This dispute has resulted in a rioting situation and stone pelting between Janardhana Reddy's supporters and the city MLA's supporters. Even firing took place, and because of the accidental firing, one person, Rajshekhar, has died. We have immediately attended to the situation and dispersed the crowds, and the deceased was shifted to the hospital."

SP Ballari said that the shots were fired from a private weapon. The police have registered four cases on the charges of murder, attempt to murder, offence against SC-ST, and a suo-moto case against all the people involved in the riot. "So far, it appears that the bullet was fired from a private weapon. A total of four cases have been filed, one murder case, one attempt to murder, one SC-ST case and one suo motto case filed by the police against all the people involved in the riot," SP Ranjith kumar Bandaru said. No arrests have been made till now as the police continue to investigate the incident.

BJP leader B. Sriramulu claimed that miscreants attempted to murder MLA G Janardhana Reddy, firing shots at his residence. "A banner has been erected on the road leading to Janardhan Reddy's house. Some people had come to fight with Janardhan Reddy. Yesterday, there was a sudden attack. He was also shot at...Who permitted to erect a banner on the road leading to an MLA's house and shoot at the MLA, a .76 mm bullet was fired...We have never seen this in our entire lives," he said.

Speaking about the victim in the Ballari violence, Sriramulu said, "26-year-old Rajasekhar Reddy, regardless of which party he belongs to, died in the firing that took place yesterday. I pray to God on behalf of my party. Police brought the situation under control. No arrest has been made as of now. Further investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media later, Janardhan Reddy said that attempts are being made to incite violence in the city in the name of the Valmiki statue installation. (ANI)