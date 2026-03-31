The newly formed Bahujan Dravida Party will contest Tamil Nadu elections in an alliance with TVK. Led by Jeevan Singh, the party aims to revive Periyar's ideals and accuses DMK and AIADMK of betraying the lower sections of society.

In the Tamil majority political landscape of Tamil Nadu, a party appears to be seeking ground for Bahujan politics, forming alliances and looking to bring back the ideals of Periyar, which they claim have been forgotten by the mainstream parties. The newly formed "Bahujan Dravida Party" is set to contest elections by forming an alliance with a local party, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, in Tamil Nadu.

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New Party's Mission and Leadership

Speaking to ANI, the party's national president, Jeevan Singh, said that both major Dravidian parties of Tamil Nadu have deceived the people, especially the lower sections of society and that Periyar's ideas exist only on paper for these parties.

Singh said, "I am a student of Manyavar Kanshi Ram. To spread and implement his ideas on the ground, we have formed the 'Bahujan Dravida Party.' Our main focus is the upliftment of SC, ST, OBC, and religious minorities. They are the worst victims of religious and cultural discrimination. We are trying to be their voice for political justice."

Social Transformation and Critique of Existing Parties

Accusing DMK and AIADMK of betraying the lower sections of society, Singh said, "Both parties emerged with the slogan of social justice, but they have failed to fulfil their purpose. For them, social justice exists only on paper. When it comes to implementation, they forget Periyar."

Singh expressed serious concern over large-scale conversions among the lower sections in Tamil Nadu. He said that due to oppression and lack of self-respect, in 1980s, a large number of Dalits converted to Islam. However, they still have not been able to live a life of dignity. Therefore, now many people are looking towards Sikhism. "Our main focus is social transformation, not just social justice. And for this, Sikhism is needed in Tamil Nadu," Singh said.

He further alleged that the parties currently in power in Tamil Nadu, and those trying to return to power, want to maintain the existing social hierarchy. "They only talk about Periyar, but continue to sustain the caste system in society. There are many unimaginable forms of social discrimination in Tamil Nadu."

Electoral Strategy and Alliances

When asked how they plan to spread the ideologies of Kanshi Ram and Periyar in this Tamil-majority state, Singh said that "while we are contesting elections, the main focus is to awaken people. For this assembly election, we have formed an alliance with T Velmurugan's party, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi. We will field candidates in all seats of Tamil Nadu, with Bahujan Dravida Party candidates contesting in 10 SC/ST/OBC-dominated constituencies."

Critique of DMK's Manifesto

On DMK's election manifesto promising benefits for the lower sections, Singh said, "They only make promises. In implementing Periyar's ideology, even the BJP has done better. I do not support the BJP's ideology, but the BJP has appointed many SC/ST leaders and even ministers. In DMK, forget ministers, there isn't even a district president from the ST community in their party."

National Ambitions and Ideological Stance

It is noteworthy that the Bahujan Dravidian Party had also contested the 2024 assembly elections. Singh said, "In 2024, we fielded candidates independently on seven seats. I was born in Thoothukudi. I am a Tamil-origin Sikh, but I contested elections from Hoshiarpur in Punjab. It was an attempt to send a message that we can be the voice of Dalits and the oppressed across India."

"Currently, we are contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, and next year we will field candidates in Uttar Pradesh as well."

On Mayawati's Politics

Regarding Mayawati, he said that she has now moved away from Kanshi Ram's ideology and is shifting from Bahujan to Sarvajan politics."