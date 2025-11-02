UP CM Yogi Adityanath surveyed the Bahraich boat capsize site where 8 people, including 5 children, are missing. The boat with 22 villagers overturned on Oct 30. One woman has died while 13 were rescued. NDRF and SDRF teams are continuing search ops.

CM Yogi Surveys Bahraich Boat Tragedy Site

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of Mihinpurwa, Bahraich, where a boat capsized on October 30, claiming several lives.

The rescue operation continues in Bahraich following the tragic boat capsize incident that occurred on Thursday in the Bharatpur area, leaving several people missing. According to officials, families of the missing persons are waiting anxiously on the riverbank as joint teams of the NDRF, SDRF, and local divers carry out extensive search operations in the river to trace those still unaccounted for.

Rescue On for 8 Missing, Including 5 Children

The mishap occurred when a boat carrying 22 people overturned on the river. Out of them, 13 people were rescued safely, while the body of one woman has been recovered so far. As per local administration, eight people, including five children, remain missing, and efforts are on to locate them. Further details are awaited.

Boat Struck Log, Capsized: Police

Bahraich Superintendent of Police, RN Singh, said, "Today, in the Bharatpur village of Bahraich district, villagers had set out on a boat to the market. As they returned, their boat struck a log near the riverbank. This caused the boat to lose balance and capsize. Of the 22 villagers on board, eight are missing, 13 are injured, and one has died."

CMO Issues Statement on Relief Efforts

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations. He also instructed that the injured receive proper medical treatment and wished for their speedy recovery.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it was stated, "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the boat capsize incident in Bharatpur village, Bahraich district. CM directs officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief work. CM directed district administration officials and SDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. He also directed the proper treatment of the injured. He also wished them a speedy recovery." (ANI)