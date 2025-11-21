Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel questioned the EC's selective Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and alleged 'vote chori' in Bihar polls, citing voter discrepancies. The EC reported nearly 99% form distribution.

Baghel Alleges 'Vote Chori', Questions EC

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel questioned the Election Commission why the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was being held in just 12 states and not in all the states. The senior Congress leader also alleged that there was "vote chori" (vote theft) in the Bihar assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Bhupesh Baghel said, "We lost Bihar due to 'vote chori'. EC deleted the names of 65 lakh voters. 16 lakh applications were received, 21 lakh names were added. When elections began, there were 7.42 crore voters. On the last day of voting, there were 7.45 crore voters...As and when BJP issues instructions, EC releases dates (for SIR)," he alleged. "Why is it happening in just 12 states? Why not in all states?..."

EC Details Special Intensive Revision

Meanwhile, more than 50.40 crore electors, nearly 99 per cent, have received enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, according to the Election Commission of India. There are 50.97 crores voters across these 12 states and union territories as on October 27, the Election Commission said. The states and UTs included in the second phase of SIR are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. 11,85,016 voters in Goa and 57,813 voters in Lakshadweep have received the enumeration forms, marking a 100 per cent distribution in the state and UT. The distribution process in Andaman and Nicobar is also near its end, with 99.98 per cent of forms distributed. The highest number of 15.37 crores forms have been distributed in Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the total voters, more than 10,28 enumeration forms have been digitised in this second phase of the SIR. (ANI)