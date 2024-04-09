Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates

    Gangotri, known for its heavy snowfall between December and March, is a sacred destination revered by millions of Hindus worldwide. It holds a significant place in the revered Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which encompasses the journey to the four holy sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

    Badrinath Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    The gates of three revered Himalayan shrines – Badrinath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, and Gangotri Dham – are all set to swing open, heralding the commencement of Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage. Shri Badrinath Dham, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayan peaks, is slated to open its doors on Sunday, May 12, at 6 am.

    Meanwhile, the gates of Shri Kedarnath Dham, another significant shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, will open two days earlier, on May 10, at 7 am.

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event

    Devotees from all corners of the country are expected to visit these sacred sites to seek blessings and partake in religious rituals.

    On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the gates of Shri Gangotri Dham, the revered source of the holy river Ganga, are set to open. Perched in the upper reaches amidst the snow-clad Himalayas, Gangotri Temple stands tall at 20 feet, adorned with intricate carvings on pristine white granite.

    Gangotri, known for its heavy snowfall between December and March, is a sacred destination revered by millions of Hindus worldwide. It holds a significant place in the revered Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which encompasses the journey to the four holy sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

    'Candidates need not disclose every moveable property in election filings': Supreme Court

    This annual pilgrimage, undertaken by thousands of devotees seeking spiritual solace and divine blessings, typically spans from April/May to October/November, contingent upon weather conditions. During the winter months, when the region is blanketed in snow, the portals of these Himalayan temples remain closed.

    Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, expressed the committee's commitment to enhancing passenger facilities in the upcoming budget. The aim is to accommodate an even larger number of devotees, ensuring a smoother pilgrimage experience for all.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Beed constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP continue its rule in Beed?

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested rkn

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested

    My son should lose in election, Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket anr

    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

    Recent Stories

    cricket Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career osf

    Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Beed constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP continue its rule in Beed?

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Where to Find Forex News and Market Data

    Where to Find Forex News and Market Data

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon