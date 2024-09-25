Badlapur POCSO accused killed in encounter: Autopsy reveals bullet wound on left side of head

Following the incident, the Mumbra police registered two cases: an accidental death report and an attempted murder case against the deceased. Both cases are set to be handed over to the Maharashtra CID on Wednesday for further investigation.

The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday (September 25) hear an urgent petition filed by the father of the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, who was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening. The 24-year-old accused, who was being escorted by Thane crime branch officers, was shot dead near the Mumbra bypass. The post-mortem examination revealed a single bullet wound on the left side of his head, with the cause of death listed as "haemorrhagic shock" and "bleeding."

Following the incident, the Mumbra police registered two cases: an accidental death report and an attempted murder case against the deceased. Both cases are set to be handed over to the Maharashtra CID on Wednesday for further investigation. Forensic teams inspected the PCR van and the scene of the shooting, collecting blood samples and recovering four shell casings.

The deceased's father filed a plea before the High Court, seeking an urgent hearing over concerns that evidence might be tampered with or destroyed.

According to police accounts, the accused, who had been a school janitor, had turned aggressive while being taken from Taloja Jail to the Thane crime branch office. He was in custody for further investigation into an unnatural sex case filed by his wife. The accused allegedly became abusive and threatened the officers, shouting, "Why are you taking me back? What have I done now? Let me go."

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, Senior Inspector Sanjay Shinde moved the accused to the rear seat of the vehicle. However, the accused reportedly snatched a service pistol from Assistant Inspector Nilesh More and fired three rounds, injuring More in the thigh. He then threatened to kill the remaining officers, firing at Shinde and another constable. Shinde responded by firing a single round, which killed the accused.

A five-member medical team conducted the post-mortem at JJ Hospital, with samples collected for further forensic analysis. The procedure was videographed, and the body was handed over to Mumbra police for further examination.

The accused's relatives, who were initially reluctant to accept the body, later agreed and are expected to perform his last rites on Wednesday. Authorities have requested that the cremation be conducted at night under police protection due to public anger against the deceased. Police have inspected two cremation grounds in Badlapur to ensure the last rites can be carried out safely.

Assistant Inspector Nilesh More, who sustained injuries, is being treated at Jupiter Hospital and is reported to be out of danger. The other officers involved are under significant stress and are receiving treatment at a private hospital.

