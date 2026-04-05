Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. They hailed his lifelong service to the nation and his efforts for the welfare of the weaker sections.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter and social justice pioneer Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. He praised his lifelong service to the nation and his efforts for the welfare of the exploited and weaker sections of society

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Chouhan wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, pioneer of social justice, and revered Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, I offer millions of salutations!" महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, सामाजिक न्याय के पुरोधा, श्रद्धेय बाबू जगजीवन राम जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ! राष्ट्र की सेवा और समाज के शोषित-वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए आपके द्वारा किए गए कार्य हम सभी को सदैव प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Ll7spml2FH — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 5, 2026

"The work you did for the service of the nation and the welfare of the exploited and deprived sections of society will forever continue to inspire us all," the post read.

A Legacy of Service and Reform

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalit icons who fought for the rights of the underprivileged. Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and national leader who fought tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

He was a Cabinet Minister for 35 years - the longest serving Minister handling several key portfolios. He brought about path-breaking reforms. As Food and Agriculture Minister, he is credited with the success of the 'Green Revolution' in India, while as Defence Minister, he led India to the historic win in the 1971 war that saw the birth of Bangladesh.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. He praised his lifelong dedication to social justice, empowerment of the weaker sections, and the promotion of equality and harmony in society.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, champion of social justice, former Deputy Prime Minister, and people's leader Babu Jagjivan Ram, humble tributes. Throughout his life, he strengthened the voice of society's deprived, exploited, and weaker sections and continuously struggled for equal opportunities and social harmony."

"His life inspires us that by walking the path of service, dedication, and social harmony, society can be made even more just," the post read. (ANI)