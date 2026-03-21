Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at an Eidgah in Hyderabad, marking Ramadan's end. Accompanied by his son and an MLA, he conveyed a message of peace, unity, and communal harmony to the people of Telangana.

Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises, Mohammad Azharuddin, offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Eidgah in Zeheranagar, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, on Saturday morning, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan with devotion and gratitude.

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The Minister was accompanied by his son, Mohammed Asaduddin and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, along with a large number of worshippers who gathered to offer special Eid prayers on the occasion.

Extending warm greetings to the people, Azharuddin conveyed a message of peace, unity and communal harmony. He emphasised the importance of brotherhood and mutual respect in society, particularly during such auspicious occasions, and urged people to uphold these values in their daily lives.

He also expressed gratitude to all those who participated in the prayers and appreciated the spirit of togetherness displayed by the community. The Minister prayed for continued peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Telangana and countrymen.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across the region, reflecting the rich cultural traditions and communal harmony of the state.

Leaders Offer Prayers in National Capital

Meanwhile, leaders from the Muslim Community, cutting across party lines, on Saturday offered namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the national capital and extended greetings to the nation, wishing peace and harmony for global welfare.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, after offering prayers at the Parliament Street Mosque, told reporters, "This is an important day because for 30 days, we seek forgiveness from Allah for our sins and we pray. We celebrate after 30 days of prayers. Ramzan is a month when we cleanse our souls and give a message of love. This is a joyous day."

BJP national media in-charge Yaser Jilani also offered prayers at the Parliament Street Mosque and described the occasion as a joyous day for the community.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad extended his greetings and said, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid. We pray to Allah that the war and bloodshed, especially in West Asia, where about 1 crore Indians work, which benefits the country, end and there be peace."

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at Imamia Hall Masjid on Panchkuian Road, joining citizens in prayers on the festive occasion.

Significance of Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr, celebrated at the end of Ramazan, marks the breaking of the fast. Families and friends gather to share festive meals, exchange gifts, and extend charity to the underprivileged. Fasting during the month of Ramazan is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)