Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns

A rise in derogatory social media posts by North Indians against Kannadigas has intensified tensions in Bengaluru. Incidents include disrespectful comments, online provocations, and cultural insensitivity, sparking outrage. Pro-Kannada groups urge action, while the government remains largely unresponsive amid ongoing concerns.

A troubling pattern of insults directed at the Kannada language and Kannadigas by North Indians and immigrants has emerged on social media platforms. Posts such as “Bengaluru is ours; without us, all the pubs are empty, and without us, there is no Bengaluru” highlight the tensions brewing in the city. Moreover, derogatory comments like “Dogs and Kannadigas are not allowed” and “Kannada is a dirty language” have sparked outrage among locals.

Recent incidents illustrate this growing animosity. Pro-Kannada activists responded strongly to Sugandha Sharma, who boasted on Instagram that if North Indians were to leave Bengaluru, the city would be deserted. While Kannadigas have faced multiple provocations, including a backlash against Amazon for marketing bikinis featuring the Kannada flag, the trend of disparaging remarks continues without a full stop.



Even everyday events have been politicized. Complaints about road conditions during rain often morph into broader insults against the Kannada language. Similarly, personal disputes on public transportation can escalate into unfounded accusations against Kannadigas, perpetuating a cycle of hate. Even individuals arrested in various criminal cases have been subjected to language-based provocations.

The issue of disparagement is not limited to social media comments. Prominent writers who have benefited from numerous accolades related to Kannada have largely remained silent on this issue. The inaction of government bodies has only exacerbated the situation. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Tangadagi has yet to address the online humiliation faced by Kannadigas. As Karnataka Rajyotsava approaches, plans for installing a statue of Nada Devi at Vidhana Soudha are underway, yet efforts to curb this humiliation remain inadequate.

Despite the continuous barrage of insults from North Indians, including Hindi speakers, the authorities have not taken significant steps to protect Kannada and its speakers. Instances of defamation include:

1. Sugandha Sharma's Controversial Tweet: Sharma provocatively stated that if North Indians were to leave, Bengaluru would become empty, which ignited considerable anger among Kannadigas.

2. Disrespectful Gestures: During discussions about geographical locations, some North Indians have been seen pointing downward in disdain when mentioning Karnataka, further showcasing a lack of respect.

3. Road Naming Disputes: There was a notable incident involving the naming of roads after Kannada writers in Chandapur, where local authorities initially resisted, only to change their stance following pressure from pro-Kannada activists.



4. Negative Online Portrayal: A Google search labelling Kannada as the ugliest language in India went viral, prompting pro-Kannada organizations, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, to warn of legal action and demand an apology.

This growing wave of disrespect towards Kannada and its speakers calls for urgent attention from both the government and the community.

