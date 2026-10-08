A recent assessment reveals the Ayush services sector is a major driver for women's employment, with over 50% representation in key segments. The sector's economy is valued at $36.92 billion, supporting 1.76 million livelihoods.

The Ayush services sector is emerging as an important avenue for women’s participation in the workforce, with female representation exceeding 50 per cent across several organised segments, according to a recent assessment of the sector. Women account for 43 per cent of the overall Ayush services workforce, with their representation crossing 50 per cent in hospitals, day-care centres, educational institutes and wellness establishments.

Significant Growth and Employment Potential

According to the Ministry, the Ayush services economy, covering Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy, was estimated at US$36.92 billion in FY2024-25, registering a robust 16.91 per cent CAGR since FY2022-23. The sector directly supports an estimated 1.76 million livelihoods across healthcare, wellness, education and allied services. Highlighting the employment potential of the sector, Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, reiterated, “The growing Ayush services sector is creating meaningful employment opportunities across healthcare, wellness, education and allied services. Its expansion is not only strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem but also opening new avenues for entrepreneurship, skill development and women’s participation in the workforce.”

High Female Representation in Organised Segments

According to the Ayush Service Sector Report, a study by RIS released recently on Ayurveda Day 2026, women’s participation is particularly significant across organised Ayush establishments. Female representation exceeds 60 per cent in spas and wellness resorts, stands at 58 per cent in educational institutes, 57 per cent in day-care centres and 53 per cent in hospitals. The findings highlight the growing role of women across diverse segments of the Ayush services ecosystem, including healthcare delivery, education, wellness and allied services. More than one million livelihoods are concentrated in local and standalone clinics, demonstrating the sector’s extensive employment footprint across urban and rural areas.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha emphasised, “The expansion of organised Ayush services, supported by quality standards, skilling, digital infrastructure and stronger institutional networks, can significantly enhance both the scale and quality of employment. Greater participation of women in organised Ayush establishments also demonstrates the sector’s potential to contribute to inclusive economic growth.”

Economic Footprint and Revenue Drivers

Standalone clinics remain the largest revenue-generating segment, contributing an estimated US$16.21 billion, or 43.9 per cent of the sector’s revenue, while day-care centres account for another US$10.13 billion. Together, the two segments contribute more than 70 per cent of the sector’s revenue.

Ayurveda and Wellness Lead Growth

Ayurveda remains the largest individual system, accounting for US$17.73 billion, or around 48 per cent of the total Ayush services revenue. The wellness segment is witnessing particularly strong growth, recording a 21.29 per cent CAGR; meanwhile, yoga centres registered around 75 per cent revenue growth over two years, reflecting rising demand for preventive health and wellness services.

Rising Traction in Medical Value Travel

The sector is also gaining traction in Medical Value Travel (MVT), generating an estimated US$1.77 billion in FY2024-25. International patients, though accounting for around 5 per cent of patient volumes, contribute approximately 15-25 per cent of hospital segment revenue, with therapeutic programmes typically involving stays of 5 to 11 days.

Future Projections and Inclusive Growth

The assessment projects the Ayush services sector to expand from US 36.92 billion in FY 2024–25 to an estimated US 216–318 billion by 2047, with substantial potential to generate employment opportunities across diverse areas, including healthcare delivery, wellness, education, medical travel, research, digital health and allied services.

The growing representation of women across organised Ayush establishments, alongside the sector’s expanding economic and employment footprint, highlights its potential to contribute to women’s economic participation, inclusive growth and India’s broader development journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)