Thousands of devotees thronged Ayodhya for Ram Navami, celebrating Lord Ram's birth anniversary. Worshippers took a holy dip in the Saryu and offered prayers at the Ram Temple amid tight security and administrative arrangements for the massive crowds.

Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, as thousands arrived from far-flung regions to participate in the religious rituals with immense enthusiasm. After taking a holy dip, devotees flocked to prominent temples--including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya--to offer their prayers. The entire city remained immersed in an atmosphere of deep devotion, resonating with chants of "Jai Shri Ram." A palpable sense of excitement was evident among the devotees celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. The district administration implemented stringent security measures, with police forces deployed strategically across various locations.

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Authorities Ensure Smooth Celebrations Amid Massive Crowds

"Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a tidal wave of faith has swept through Ayodhya; devotees are visible everywhere, and the air echoes with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. In light of this, all high-ranking officials of the administration are continuously touring the fairgrounds. They are issuing directives to ensure the smooth functioning of arrangements and are personally supervising operations on the ground," Rajesh Kumar, the Commissioner of the Ayodhya Division, said. Rajesh Kumar took stock of the arrangements by visiting various temples and is ensuring that every necessary provision is in place to facilitate the devotees. Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Jayant Kumar stated that despite the massive crowds, arrangements for drinking water, sanitation facilities, and cleanliness are functioning adequately, ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

'Magnificent Spectacle': Saints and Dignitaries Laud Celebrations

Furthermore, the saints of Ayodhya expressed great admiration regarding the "Surya Tilak" (Sun Mark) ceremony, remarking that such a magnificent spectacle cannot be witnessed anywhere else in the world. Similarly, Iqbal Ansari, highlighting the special preparations made for the occasion, remarked that Ram Navami is not merely a festival of our country but is arguably the finest festival in the entire world; it attracts massive crowds, and it is an occasion that we all eagerly await. Meanwhile, a saint visiting from Mathura, overcome with emotion while extolling the virtues of Tulsidas, offered a heartfelt tribute to Ram Navami; feeling truly blessed, he took a holy dip in the River Saryu and offered his prayers to Ram Lalla.

Special 'Poshak' Prepared for Ram Lalla's Birth Anniversary

Furthermore, on the occasion of Ram Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, tailors in Ayodhya are busy preparing the poshak (special attire) for Lord Ram as part of the birth anniversary celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Bhagwat Prasad Pahadi, a local tailor, said he has received multiple orders of sewing outfits for several temples in the holy city. "The clothes I am sewing are for the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Ram. On this occasion, every temple prepares new clothes and special food. We have received orders for outfits from several temples, including Sri Ram Vallabh Kunj, Janki Mahal, Ram Lalla Temple and more. We make outfits for all the major temples in Ayodhya," he said. "Our entire family is engaged in the service of Lord Ram and temples. Serving Ram Lalla and the temples is our ancestral duty," he added.

Ram Navami: The Culmination of Chaitra Navratri

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.