The Ram Temple trust in Ayodhya is preparing for a massive influx of pilgrims, with plans for Kumbh Mela-scale crowd management. This includes facilities to store 2 lakh pairs of shoes daily and enhanced security with a new 3.5-km boundary wall.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is undertaking extensive preparations to manage a large influx of pilgrims at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, with special emphasis on crowd management, infrastructure development and security arrangements. General Secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, on Saturday, shared comprehensive details about the ongoing construction work and the steps being taken to manage footfall at a scale comparable to major religious congregations such as the Kumbh Mela.

Addressing the media, Rai said the Trust is planning facilities with the possibility of very large crowds visiting the temple on special occasions in mind. He noted that several aspects of pilgrim management are being strengthened to ensure smooth movement, safety and convenience for devotees.

Pilgrim Management and Infrastructure

According to Rai, footwear management has emerged as a key area of focus due to the sheer number of visitors expected at the Ram Temple complex.

Explaining the arrangements being made, Rai said that if situations similar to the Kumbh Mela arise at the Ram Temple, existing systems would need to be expanded severalfold. "Some information has been provided regarding the temple construction. If a scene like the Kumbh Mela appears in the temple, the shoe storage arrangements will need to be increased severalfold. So, shoe rooms are being built at two locations," Rai said. He further informed that once these facilities are completed, they will be capable of securely storing footwear for around 25,000 people at one time. In addition, the Trust is making arrangements to manage the storage of up to two lakh pairs of shoes over the course of a day. Rai said that these steps are part of a broader plan to prevent congestion and ensure that pilgrims can enter and exit the temple premises in an orderly manner. "This is part of the trust's preparation," he added.

New Temple for Sacred Idol

Referring to the earlier phase of the Ram Temple, Rai said that when Ram Lalla was brought to Ayodhya, the idols were initially placed in a small wooden temple, which is regarded as sacred by devotees. "When Ram Lalla was brought, they were placed in a small wooden temple, and that wooden temple, where they stayed until January 18, 2024, is considered sacred. Construction of a new small temple is also happening there," he said.

Security Fortifications Underway

Sharing details of security infrastructure, Rai said that a 3.5-kilometre-long boundary wall is being constructed around the remaining temple complex. He added that the design and type of the wall have been finalised based on the standards and recommendations of security agencies, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Special Security Force (SSF). "The type of wall has been decided based on their requirements. This construction will continue for some time, and we cannot yet say whether it will be completed by 2026," he added.

Pran Pratishtha Ekadashi and Dignitaries

Rai also informed that Pran Pratishtha Ekadashi will be observed on December 31. He said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been invited to the occasion and has accepted. "We have invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for that day, and he has accepted. When the country's Defence Minister comes, the Chief Minister might also come," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the saffron 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the spire of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolically marking the formal completion of the temple's construction. (ANI)