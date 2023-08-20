Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Video of sun shining bright as construction work continues warms devotees' hearts (WATCH)

    A video showing the sun shining bright in the backdrop as construction work in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir continues in full swing has gone viral on social media.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Video of sun shining bright as construction work continues warms devotees' hearts (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 9:40 PM IST

    Construction is underway for the magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. A day after the Ram Mandir Trust released an image of the temple's front façade under construction, offering a glimpse of the temple's appearance, a video in which the sun is shining bright in the backdrop of the construction work has gone viral.

    In the video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), workers can be seen toiling hard in the blazing sun to complete the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. "I feel people working there are so blessed," noted one user on X, while most simply added, "Jai Shri Ram" as they await the opening of the magnificent temple.

    The ground floor of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has seen the installation of the roof, while pillars have been erected on the first floor. These developments provide insights into the temple's future appearance. The temple dedicated to Lord Ram will stretch approximately 380 feet from east to west on the ground floor, with a width of 250 feet from north to south. The temple is designed to have three floors, with an expected height of around 392 feet. Intricate carvings adorn the temple's walls, pillars, and ceiling, as showcased in the released photographs.

    In January 2024, the consecration ceremony for Lord Ramlala in the Ram temple is scheduled to take place, as previously announced. This momentous event has been eagerly awaited by devotees and marks a significant milestone in the temple's construction.

    During a recent visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the construction progress of the Ram Mandir. He also paid a visit to Lord Ramlala during his visit to Ayodhya. Several other officials joined him during this inspection.

    Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, shared new photos of the Ram Mandir on X. These images were captured during CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya, providing a visual update on the temple's construction. Devotees who hold Lord Shri Ram in high regard have long awaited the consecration ceremony, marking a significant moment of spiritual significance.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    German minister 'fascinated' by India's UPI system after buying veggies from street vendor - WATCH snt

    German minister 'fascinated' by India's UPI system after buying veggies from street vendor - WATCH

    Shashi Tharoor Sachin Pilot find place in Congress's top panel reshuffle see full list here gcw

    Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot find place in Congress's top panel reshuffle

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Viral video Woman does somersault in metro coach netizens react internet divided gcw

    Viral video: Woman does somersault in Bengaluru metro coach, netizens react

    WATCH Dramatic videos of DRDO drone TAPAS crashing during trial in Karnataka's Chitradurga go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of DRDO drone TAPAS crashing during trial in Karnataka's Chitradurga go viral

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war could drag on for decades, warns former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev snt

    Russia-Ukraine war could drag on for decades, warns former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev

    Football FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot osf

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot

    Ananya Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress raises temperature in HOT attires for 'Dream Girl 2' promotion MSW

    Ananya Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress raises temperature in HOT attires for 'Dream Girl 2' promotion

    Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits cross Rs 50,000 crore

    Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits cross Rs 50,000 crore

    German minister 'fascinated' by India's UPI system after buying veggies from street vendor - WATCH snt

    German minister 'fascinated' by India's UPI system after buying veggies from street vendor - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon