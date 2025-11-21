Preparations are underway for a grand flag hoisting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Nov 25, attended by PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. The event marks the construction anniversary, with local bodies ensuring readiness through inspections and cleanliness drives.

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, with the Uttar Pradesh's local administration reviewing all the preparations for the grand event on November 25. UP fire service officials inspected the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya for the upcoming event.

PM Modi, RSS Chief to Attend

The flag hoisting ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai.

Rai told ANI, "On November 25, on the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the flag will be hoisted. PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat will be present there, along with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

"All the agencies involved in the construction of the temple will also participate in large numbers. The flag hoisting will take place at 11:55 AM," he added. The flag hoisting marks the anniversary remembering the completion of the temple's main construction work.

Civic Preparations Underway

Earlier on November 20, Ayodhya city's municipal corporation conducted a cleanliness drive ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony. The mayor of Ayodhya, Girish Pati Tripathi, stated that the whole Nagar Nigam team has participated in the cleanliness drive taking place at the "Saryu Ghat."

"A new chapter to be added to the history of Ayodhya. The flag hoisting at the Ram Mandir will mark the completion of the temple work. Today, we are conducting a cleanliness drive in the city. Our entire team from the Nagar Nigam has taken part in cleaning the Saryu Ghat. We are constantly preparing for the grand event ahead," he told ANI.

Former Litigant Welcomes Ceremony

Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has also expressed satisfaction over the completion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and welcomed the flag-hoisting ceremony taking place at the sacred site.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said that the decades-long conflict and court proceedings had finally reached a peaceful conclusion, allowing the people of Ayodhya and the country to move forward with harmony.

"The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is now finished, and the consecration ceremony has also been completed. Today, the flag-hoisting event is being organised, and we see people celebrating peacefully. This is a moment where we should all come together," he said.

Ansari emphasised that the construction of the temple marks the beginning of a new chapter for the city, one that should be guided by unity, mutual respect, and continued development. (ANI)