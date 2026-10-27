CM Yogi Adityanath highlights Ayodhya's transformation as the city prepares for its 10th Deepotsav, featuring millions of lamps and cultural displays to celebrate the city's restored ancient glory and spiritual heritage.

Ayodhya's Transformation and 10th Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted Ayodhya’s transformation since 2017, stating that the city was regaining its ancient glory ahead of the 10th Deepotsav, which will feature millions of earthen lamps, tableaux depicting episodes from the Ramayana, grand processions and cultural performances. In a post on X, Adityanath said Ayodhya, regarded as one of the Sapta Puris, or seven sacred cities, was preparing to celebrate the festival with religious fervour and cultural grandeur.

“Foremost among the Sapta Puris (seven sacred cities), Shri Ayodhya Dham is thrilled to welcome its 10th grand and divine Deepotsav," Yogi said. “Illuminated by the celestial glow of millions of earthen lamps, the banks of the Saryu, captivating tableaux bringing episodes of the Ramayana to life, grand processions, and cultural performances will revive the memories of the Treta Yuga during this festival. Every lamp will symbolise boundless devotion to Lord Shri Ram, and every flame will proclaim the glory of our Sanatan culture,” he wrote.

Reflections on Past Governance

The Chief Minister criticised previous governments over the alleged neglect of Ayodhya before 2017 and referred to incidents involving Ram devotees and the Hanumangarhi temple. “However, prior to the year 2017, Lord Shri Ram’s beloved city, Ayodhya Ji, was enduring the agony of neglect, disorder, and plight. What concern could a government have for the development of ‘Ram’s Ayodhya’ when it ordered firing upon innocent Ram devotees and committed the sin of having Namaz offered on the steps of the sacred Shri Hanumangarhi?” Adityanath said.

Development and Modernization

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government with the city’s development and cultural revival, alleging that Ayodhya is regaining its ancient glory with the development of the airport, developed ghats and modern amenities. “By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, a new dawn of development and cultural renaissance broke over Shri Ayodhya Ji after the year 2017," the Uttar Pradesh CM alleged. “Under the guidance of Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and through the efforts of the double-engine government, the city of Ram is regaining its ancient glory. The grand and divine Shri Ram Mandir, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the well-appointed Rampath, newly developed ghats, modern amenities, and its emergence as a Solar City have turned Ayodhya into a wondrous confluence of faith and modernity today,” he said.

Deepotsav as a Global Symbol

Adityanath said Deepotsav had become a symbol of devotion among Ram devotees in India and abroad, recalling that the festival began in 2017 with 1.71 lakh lamps. “The journey of Deepotsav, which began with 1.71 lakh lamps in 2017, has today become a symbol of the deep devotion and fervour of crores of Ram devotees across the nation and the world. Like every year, this year too, the devotees of Ram are ready to set a world record in lamp lighting,” he said.

He described the festival as a reflection of generations of devotees’ desire to see Ayodhya restored to its former splendour and linked it to cultural pride and the goal of a developed India. “This Deepotsav is the radiance of the dreams of generations who, for centuries, cherished the longing to see their Ram’s Ayodhya in its Treta Yuga splendour. “Today, every lamp is being lit as a triumph of faith over the darkness of appeasement, an awakening of cultural self-pride, and a resolute pledge toward building a developed India (Viksit Bharat). (ANI)