Ayodhya family's desperate search for missing pet parrot, announces Rs 10,000 cash reward

In an emotional appeal, a family in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has launched a widespread search for their beloved pet parrot, putting up illustrated posters across public spaces, railway stations, and court premises. The posters promise a reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the bird's safe return.

The parrot, named Mitthu, holds a special place in the heart of Shailesh Kumar, a resident of Neel Vihar Colony in Faizabad. Mitthu, a male bird with a distinctive red mark around its neck, has been an integral part of Kumar’s family for many years.

Kumar, a student preparing for competitive exams, described Mitthu as a highly intelligent and affectionate bird, even noting its unique ability to mimic human voices. "Mitthu used to greet most regular guests by their names," said Kumar, clearly nostalgic for the lively bird’s presence.

According to Kumar, the incident occurred 20 days ago when Mitthu’s cage was accidentally left open, allowing the parrot to fly away. Since then, despite the family’s efforts to locate him, Mitthu has not returned.

"My family has been quite worried. We really don’t want to lose it," Kumar expressed, his concern palpable.

The search for Mitthu continues, with the family’s hope pinned on the community’s help to reunite them with their cherished pet.

