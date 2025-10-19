Ayodhya is set to celebrate Deepotsav 2025 with over 26 lakh diyas illuminating Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats. Volunteers are participating in a Guinness World Record attempt, showcasing devotion to Lord Shri Ram.

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is set to celebrate Deepotsav from Sunday (October 19), marking the homecoming of Lord Shri Ram. The grand preparations are underway for Deepotsav to create history with over 26 lakhs diyas.

A record 26,11,101 lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that will not only dazzle the eyes but also fill hearts with devotion to Lord Shri Ram. The radiance of these lamps will highlight Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural grandeur on the global stage.

Deepotsav, organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stands as a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. This festival strengthens Ayodhya's identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism.





Volunteers from universities and colleges are preparing to break the previous year's record by lighting over 26 lakh diyas. The effort involves more than 10,000 people. The wicks and oil will be added starting tomorrow morning, with the lamps to be lit in the evening.

The counting of lamps is being done based on the pattern in which they are placed.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Richard Stenning detailed a structured process for a record attempt, likely similar to a Deepotsav event involving mass lamp lighting. The attempt involves scanning QR codes to track participants entering the venue.

The area is divided into segregated zones, each overseen by two stewards who ensure lamps are lit and tasks are performed correctly.

Any discrepancies, such as unlit lamps or errors, are deducted from the total count.

"Today was one attempt; tomorrow we have a different record attempt. Tomorrow we will follow a similar process to how we follow today. There will be QR code scanning of people coming in, and we have a similar setup. We have segregated zones. The zones will be segregated and overseen by two stewards each, and their job is to ensure that the lamps are lit and to make sure that everyone is doing their job properly. We will deduct any sort of discrepancies from the grand total that we've had coming in...Fingers crossed that they break the record," he said.

This year's celebration will undoubtedly be remembered as a golden chapter in the city's history, as the sacred land of Ayodhya glows with the light of millions of lamps and the devotion of millions of hearts.

