Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police book wife, in-laws for harassment and extortion

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, 34, died by suicide, leaving a 24-page note accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment and extortion. Marathahalli police filed an FIR against four individuals, including his wife, under non-bailable sections. Investigation and social media outrage continue.

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police book wife, in-laws for harassment and extortion vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 9:18 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

The Marathahalli police have registered an FIR against four individuals, including the wife of a 34-year-old software engineer, Atul Subhash, who died by suicide at his residence in Bengaluru. The FIR names Subhash's wife, and her family members, and accuses them of harassment, extortion, and driving him to take the drastic step.  

Subhash, a deputy general manager at a private firm, was found hanging at his home in Manjunath Layout early Monday morning. A placard reading "Justice is due" was found in the room, along with a detailed 24-page death note. The note described years of alleged emotional distress caused by his wife, her relatives, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh, according to police sources.  

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's brother REVEALS how he got to know about it

Based on a complaint filed by Subhash’s brother Bikas Kumar, the police have charged four individuals, including Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania, under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the BNS.  

The complaint alleges that the accused harassed Subhash with false cases after his divorce from Nikita, demanding a Rs 3 crore settlement to close the cases. It also claims that Nikita demanded Rs 30 lakh to allow Subhash to meet his four-year-old son.  

Subhash reportedly sent a message to an NGO before taking the extreme step, informing them of his intentions. Police received an alert from the NGO early Monday morning and broke into the locked residence to find Subhash's body.  

The police are investigating the allegations mentioned in the death note, including harassment and extortion. Notices will be issued to the accused after verifying the contents of the note and other documents collected from the scene.  

Social media outrage

The case has sparked a social media campaign under the hashtag #JusticeForAtulSubhash, with users calling for strict action against the accused. Some commenters highlighted issues related to men's rights and child custody in divorce cases.  

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

Subhash’s death note elaborates on years of alleged mental and physical harassment by his wife and her family. It also accuses a judge of corruption, adding another dimension to the case.  

The Marathahalli police have assured a thorough investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the accused faces non-bailable charges and could be summoned for questioning soon.  

